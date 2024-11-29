Join 411’s Live TNA Turning Point 2024 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone! Well, this is definitely an interesting revelation! Yours truly is here to cover TNA Turning Point for all the TNA fans out there, so let’s have some fun!

Turning Point is quite the fitting name for this show, isn’t it? I mean, it follows the company’s biggest show, Bound for Glory, and it begins the push toward a new season for the company.

Although I have been fading in and out with the company over the years, it will be fun to cover Turning Point tonight. When Jeremy asked me if I could do it, I said I would do it, and here we are!

Apparently, I joined during this during the Pre-show, and Rosemary just won a Knockouts Match. So, sorry I was kind of late, but hey, we’ll be here for the live show! Let’s go get it, TNA!

Gia Miller has Steve Maclin backstage. He hasn’t changed anything about himself, but he has changed the standard within TNA. When he beats Josh Alexander tonight, it will be bag Em, Tag Em!

On the main show, as we are LIVE from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The announcers are Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt.

Opening hype promo for Turning Point. Good job hyping this show up, although I’m not sure Eddie Edwards will beat Nic Nemeth if Joe Hendry couldn’t. Should be fun, tho!

To the arena for our opening match!

Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

The bell rings, as Kazarian takes his time getting his jacket off. Lockup, Santana goes behind. Kazarian switches and takes control of the arm, but Santana gets to his feet. Frankie steps out of the ring and steps back in. FRANKIE SUCKS chants from the crows, how dare they heckle the King! Santana with a shoulder block, hop toss, Frankie with one. Kazarian sends Santana to the apron but eats a fist. Back in the ring, Santana with a moonsault off the second rope. Frankie goes to the floor, but he’s not safe, as Mike with a DIVE through the ropes! Santana throws Kazarian back in the ring, snapmare into a basement drop kick. Cover by Santana, just a two. Santana approaches Kazarian, but he throws him through the ropes to the floor. Santana hits a superkick to Frankie and sends him back into the ring. But Frankie takes over and sends Santana back to the floor as he flaunts in the middle of the ring. Santana rolls back in, but Kazarian stomps away. Frankie with a leg drop to the arm and locks down on his arm. Santana repeatedly tries to roll up Kazarian but gets a two count each time. Santana fires up with chops in the corner, whips Frankie, but Santana catches him on the come back with a clothesline. Both men on the apron, Kazarian back over the top rope, and he snaps the throat of Santana on the top rope. Kazarian over the top with a slingshot DDT to Santana on the apron! Frankie back in, he wants the count-out victory! Santana makes it back into the ring, so Frankie hits a scoop slam and a sprinboard leg drop, goes the cover but Santana kicks out at two. Kazarian looks for the chicken wing, but Santana fights out. Frankie goes up top, but Santana meets him and hits a release belly-to-belly suplex!

The match resets as both men get to their feet. Santana with some clotheslines. A series of counters in the corner leads to the rolling Buck 50, but Kazarian kicks out at two. Kazarian hits some punches, but he charges right into a DVD from Santana for a two count. Santana misses an enziguiri, Kazarian with a float over neck breaker for a two count. Chicken Wing attempt, but Santana sends Frankie to the corner. Frankie from the apron, but Santana counters with a Northern Lights Suplex. A neck breaker from Santana gets a two count. Kazarian sends Santana to the apron, Santana back in, but Frankie catches him with a cutter, only a two count. Counters ensue, but Santana with a knee strike, SPIN THE BLOCK! Santana wins with that one!

WINNER: Mike Santana

TIME: 12:00

THOUGHTS: Good opener between two good wrestlers. I’m happy to see Santana get a good singles run in TNA, and it’s always a fun time seeing Frankie compete.

RATING: ***1/4

Matt and Tom run down the matches for later tonight at Turning Point.

We get a promo from The System. Brian Myers says Eddie Edwards will be the champion again tonight. He says wish him luck, but he doesn’t need it. Moose says he is the face of the franchise and is going to beat the hell out of Laredo Kid. He will take his mask to give to his kid. Edwards says too bad that Nic Nemeth’s dream will turn into a nightmare tonight when he becomes a 3-time TNA Champion. You will learn to the TRUST THE SYSTEM!

To the arena for our next match!

Turkey Bowl Match: Brian Myers vs. Eric Young vs. John Skyler vs. Hammerstone vs. Joe Hendry vs. Rhino

A friendly reminder that, as has been tradition in TNA, the wrestler who takes the fall in this match has to put on the Turkey Suit. If they don’t, they will be fired.

On his way to the ring, Skyler cuts a promo, running down the North Carolina fans. He doesn’t make promises he can’t keep, but one of these five “ham sandwiches” will be wearing the turkey suit tonight, courtesy of these good hands.

Everyone fights everyone to begin the match! The ring clears, leaving Skyler and Hendry in the ring. RHINO chants from the crowd, and I am disappointed that we didn’t get another Hendry song. Speaking of, Hendry has Skyler up in a delay vertical suplex and he drops him. Cover, Skyler kicks out at two. Myers and Rhino are now in the ring. Rhino with shoulder tackles and a shoulder block in the corner. GORE, screams Rhino, but Hammerstone drags him out of the ring. Young and Hammerstone now in the ring. Young whipped into the corner, he goes over and gets back into the ring. A dropkick and Young cover him for a two. Hammerstone goes to the floor, clearly, he’s favoring something.

Matt: Keep your mind out of the past and out of your ass, Hannifan!

LOL.

Skyler and Myers working together to wear down Young and Hendry. They ran together in the past, didn’t you know? Hammerstone is somehow back in the ring but he’s not moving that well. Myers, Hammerstone, and Skyler are working over Young now. Young with a jawbreaker to Skyler, and he drops the other two men. Young up top, he’s crotched by Hammerstone. Everyone is in the ring now except for Rhino. Skyler and Myers have Young up top. Rhino back in. GORE to Hammerstone! Rhino to the corner and he hits a powerbomb from the corner, throwing Young, Skyler, and Myers to the mat. Hendry back in. Clotheslines for everyone! We believe in Joe Hendry! Fallaway slam to Myers! One for Skyler! One more for Hammerstone! Stomp-Stomp-Clap! Everyone is now hitting their stuff. Hammerstone gets another GORE from Rhino! GORE to Young! SPEAR by Myers to Rhino! Hendry grabs Myers out of his attack! STANDING OVATION BY HENDRY AND MYERS HAS TO WEAR THE TURKEY SUIT!

WINNER: Joe Hendry

TIME: 8:25

THOUGHTS: Hendry gets the win, which I mean, come on, who else was going to win? Surprised Skyler didn’t lose after his pre-match promo, but Myers is a good one, too.

RATING: ***

Post-match, Myers tries to leave, as Rhino throws him back in. TURKEY chant from the crowd. Rhino, Young, and Hendry hit finishers to knock Myers out. Hendry and Young put the suit on Myers as we get a TURKEY MYERS chant now. Glorious! Myers looks GREAT in the turkey suit, as Young holds him up for the fans to take pics of.

In the back, Rosemary cuts a promo. Did the children see the destruction tonight? It is just a taste, but it’s a shame that those we lost cannot be here to celebrate this. We want the shiny prize! The Harvester of Despair is on your trail. We want it! I want it! There is nothing you can do to stop us!

Our first title match is coming up next!

X-Division Title match: Moose w/Alisha Edwards (C) vs. Laredo Kid

The bell rings, as both men come face-to…well, Laredo Kid comes face-to-chest with Moose. Kid ducks a clothesline and kicks away at the quads of Moose. Kid to the top rope, looking to walk, but Moose sends him crashing off the top rope and to the floor. Moose goes outside, hits a thunderous chop. Moose whips Kid into the guard rail as Edwards talks some trash. Moose throws Kid back into the ring, as he stalks Kid. He tries to rip off the mask of Kid, then gets back to business. Powerbomb attempt, but Kid fights out. He hits an enziguri, off the ropes, but a pump kick by Moose floors Kid. Moose sits Kid on the top rope, goes back to the mask. Kid upside down now as Moose stomps away. Moose distracts the ref while Alisha chokes out Kid. Moose looking spear in the corner, but Kid ducks. Kid charges, but Moose moves out of the way. Moose tries another spear, but Kid rolls up for a two count. Another roll-up by Kid, another two count. Moose tries another powerbomb, but Kid counters with a hurricanrana. Moose fires back with a standing urinagi, one footed cover gets a two count. Moose chokes Kid on the second rope, and Alisha again rips at the mask of Kid. Moose talks trash, slaps Kid, but it fires him up. Moose chops Kid back down to mat and signals for another spear. Kid slaps Moose, hits an enziguiri, and a missile dropkick. Moose to the floor, Kid up top, front flip senton to the floor on Moose! Kid rolls Moose back into the ring and charges Moose, but Moose throws off Kid. Moose to the top rope, but Kid cuts him off. Kid up top, LAREDO FLY FROM THE TOP ROPE! The cover, Moose kicks out at 2.9999999! THIS IS AWESOME chants from the crowd. Kid back up top, 450 attempts, but Moose gets the knees up. SPEAR by Moose finally hits. Another spear! The pin, it’s over!

WINNER: Moose (Still champion)

TIME: 8:20

THOUGHTS: Fairly solid match. The action picked up when Laredo Kid was on offense, as to be expected, but it was a fun big man-little man match.

RATING: ***

Promo for the Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander No-DQ match, that’s up next!

No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Despite this being a No-DQ match, Alexander’s Northern Armory mates Judas Icarus and Travis Williams are banned from ring side. Makes sense?