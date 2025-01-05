Join 411’s Live Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, Winfree here to cover Wrestle Dynasty this time around. So, what do we have on this card? Zach Sabre Jr. defends the IWGP title against Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii should be good fun, ditto Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata. Also Kenny Omega returns to action for the first time since his health issues and battles Gabe Kidd. I’m less interested in the rest of the card personally but I’m open to being surprised by a few of the matches listed. This is a fairly large co-promotional effort between AEW, New Japan, CMLL, and even a dash or Stardom thrown in so let’s hope for a successful event all around.

Preshow results:

Momo Watanabe defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Persephone by pinning Athena after a bat shot and Peach Sunrise. Momo now gets a title shot in any of the companies represented in this match so ROH, AEW, CMLL, or Stardom.

Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) defeated House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) to retain the ROH tag team titles.

We’re starting with a Lucha Gauntlet match.

Match #1 – 8 Man Lucha Gauntlet Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Hecheciro vs. Soberano Jr. vs. Master Wato vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Titan vs. El Desperado

People enter at regular intervals, 4 from New Japan and 4 from CMLL but first fall at any point wins. Hecheciro and Kosei Fujita begin for CMLL and New Japan respectively. Some arm wringers are traded and countered with Hecheciro being just a little bit better on the technical side.

Pretty quickly out comes Soberano Jr. for CMLL and dives onto Fujita then hits a head scissors on Hechicero. Some really nice lucha work from Soberano sets up the entrance of Master Wato.

Wato and Soberano square up with strikes very quickly and trade chops before Soberano hits a dropkick. Wato with a hurricanrana, everyone’s out of the ring so they just start brawling around that area.

Next we’ve got Mascara Dorada entering. Dorada had a pretty solid 2024 and enters this match with quick rope running then a chop to Wato and acrobatics into an arm drag. Heck of a head scissors from Dorada to Soberano. Hechicero tries to slow things down but again gets a head scissor from Dorada then Dorada hits a suicide dive, winds up with one for just about everyone.

Next is Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori and Dorada line up and we get punches from Ishimori to rock Dorada then he hits a handspring Cutter. Hammerlock shoulder breaker from Ishimori then La Mistica into a Bonelock (Border City Stretch) but Dorada gets to the ropes to break it up.

Titan is next and goes for Ishimori with a springboard crossbody then a kick for Hecheciro. Kicks for Dorada and Ishimori then a rope walk dropkick. Tornado DDT to Dorada then a nice superkick.

Lastly we’ve got El Desperado from New Japan, the IWFP Jr. Heavyweight title. Everyone stops wrestling and looks at Desperado and call him into the ring, Desperado doesn’t like that and we get some brawling on the entrance ramp as everyone goes after him. They all head back to the ring and everyone gets to hit a move on Desperado, that poor man. A lot of slams to Desperado, then a corner knee from Hecheciro but Wato breaks up a pin which is the impetus for everything to break down now. Hecheciro with a backbreaker to Desperado then he and Fujita. Fujita dives onto Hecheciro then Ishimori moonsaults onto Fujita. Soberano hits a corkscrew dive of his own, then Wato cuts off a Titan dive. Titan cares not for that and moonsaults onto the bodies anyway, so Wato follows with a dive as well. Dorada and Desperado are in the ring, Dorada then hits a Shooting Star Press onto the pile of bodies on the outside. Fujita grabs Desperado but Desperado counters into a pin for 2.

Desperado and Fujita start working, Fujita with a modified Romero Special but here’s Ishimori to catch Desperado with a Gedo Clutch and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Taiji Ishimori won in 16:27

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun spot fest, and a nice way to get some younger talent in a position where their positives can be highlighted.

Post match everyone chases Ishimori who escapes through the crowd, then the CMLL guys all take a bit to talk to the camera and play with the crowd.

Match #2 – Grappling Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata

There’s a 5 minute time limit in play here and this is more of a friendly contest as Shibata saved Tanahashi from EVIL and House of Torture at Wrestle Kingdom yesterday. They play around then tie up but neither man can get much of an edge out of the collar and elbow tie up as they jockey for position. Eventually the get into the ropes and we get a clean break. Another tie up then they start trading chops. Shibata is getting the better of the chop fest but Tanahashi keeps firing back. These two are just chopping the heck out of each other then Tanahashi lands a headbutt. Shibata didn’t like that and starts with more chops in the corner. Tanahashi with more chops, he tries a full nelson but they just wind up trading more chops for the final seconds of the match. They’re both going to be feeling that one tomorrow.

OFFICIAL RESULT: DRAW after 5:00

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Hard to really rate that one, but given the history between them just letting them chop the heck out of each other for 5 minutes was fun enough.

Post match they shake hands then hug.

Match #3 – Winner Takes All: Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. British Women’s Champion Mina Shirakawa

