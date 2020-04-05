wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WrestleMania 36 (Night Two) Coverage
April 5, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Report. We are
LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Evil Uno, More React to WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles
- Matt Hardy Responds to Boneyard Match Being Compared to Broken Universe, Says He Envisioned Cinematic Matches As New Branch of Wrestling Years Ago
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center