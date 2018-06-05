Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Lince Dorado vs. The Brian Kendrick : Kalisto, Metalik, & Gulak are at ringside as this match is part of the feud between the five and Gallagher. Gulak joins commentary. Kendrick attack at the bell, working over Dorado in the corner. Dorado fires back, and Kendrick tries to run. Dorado hits a RANA and Kendrick spills to the floor. Dorado follows, and slams Kendrick to the apron. He follows with a RANA. Back in and Kendrick takes it back to the floor. He works over Dorado and then rolls him back in and hits a side slam for 2. Kendrick now grounds the action, and then covers for 2. Kendrick now works him over in the corner, and follows with knee strikes. The butterfly suplex follows for 2. Dorado tries to fire back, but Kendrick slams him to he buckles and does it again. Dorado finally hits a spin kick and follows with a head scissors and chops. He follows with strikes, and heads up top and hits the high cross for 2. The dropkick follows as Kendrick rolls to the floor. Dorado hits a suicide dive and Gulak distracts him, allowing Kendrick to toss Dorado into Metalik. Back in and Dorado hits the lethal injection for the win. Lince Dorado defeated The Brian Kendrick @ 7:40 via pin

– Post match, Gulak attacks, but the lucha house party runs him off.

– We get highlights from last week’s GREAT cruiserweight title match.

– Ali comments on last week’s match, noting that it made him hungry to get back into the title mix. He puts over Murphy, but questions his heart as he plans to show the world that he has the heart of a champion.

TJP vs. Bryan Keith : TJP offers a handshake and attacks right away. TJP then grabs the mic and says he hates to do this to Keith in front of his friend and family and beats on him as he monologues and complains about Maverick not knowing how to use him. TJP hits a curb stomp and says another GM on another brand may appreciate him more. He keeps talking as he works submissions and says he may be available to a new brand soon and the taps Keith. TJP defeated Bryan Keith @ 2:15 via submission [NR]

– We get a Lio Rush video package, claiming he’s the best, and a living legend. It’s only a matter of time before 205 Live feels the rush. “Lio Rush, coming soon.”

– Next week, Lucha House Party (Dorado, Kalisto, Dorado) faces Gulak, Gallagher, & Kendrick.