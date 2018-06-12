Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Due to @HideoItami's vicious actions last week, he will not be allowed to compete or appear on tonight's episode of #205Live. @WWENetwork @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/VCkAnRSPRg — 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2018

– Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick comment on their affiliation, the house party have proclaimed their dominance as a tag team, and now they have evened the numbers with Gulak.