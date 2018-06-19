Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Drew Gulak w/Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado w/Kalisto & Gran Metalik : This is fallout from last week, where Lucha House Party defeated Gulak, Kendrick, & Gallagher. Gulak immediately grounds things. He’s beaten Kalisto & Metalik, but not Dorado. Gulak keeps things grounded, controlling and picking up near falls. Dorado escapes and scores with roll ups until Gulak cuts him off with a head butt. Dorado hits a head scissors and moonsault press for 2. Dorado takes control, grounding things and working the arm. Gulak crotches him on the lucha arm drag attempt and them dumps him to the floor. Gulak follows him to the floor, rolls him back in and lays the boots to him. Gulak takes it back to yhe floor and yells at Dorado. “HOW’S IT FEEL CAT?” Back in and Gulak keeps things grounded, but then tries to pick up the pace and they work into a double down. Dorado to his feet, fires up and hits strikes and dropkicks. Dorado lays in rights and a spin kick and then an enziguri. The high cross follows for 2. Gulak cuts him off, but Dorado hits the lethal injection for 2 as Kendrick put Gulak’s foot on the ropes. Kendrick attacks Dorado and Gulak gets the gu-lock and Dorado taps. Drew Gulak defeated Lince Dorado @ 8:01 via submission

– Drake Maverick tells Itami if he has a problem, come to him and deal with it like a professional. Itami wants respect, and Maverick tells him he can earn respect in tonight’s main event.

– TJP arrives and says “the cruiser-great” is being wasted once again. He’s not asking for much, just higher profile matches and the main event every week. TJP runs Jobby down and Jobby attacks, so TJP locks on a knee bar and holds onto it until refs make the save. TJP as the supreme cruiserweight asshole is great.

– Commentary hypes Lio Rush’s signing. He debuts next week. Also Lucha House Party vs. Gulak, Kendrick, & Gallagher in an elimination tag match.