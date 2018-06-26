Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese : They lockup and work to the ropes. Nese talks trash and poses. Nese slaps Tozawa and Tozawa fires back with chops and a jab. Tozawa now lays the boots to Nese, but Nese picks up the pace and hits a knee strike for 2. Nese now lights up Tozawa with chops but Tozawa fires back with a PK and senton for 2. Nese catches the high cross to the floor and slams Tozawa off of the apron. Back in and Nese lays the boots to Tozawa in the corner. Nese then covers for 2. Nese now hits a springboard moonsault and that gets 2. Tozawa starts to fire up, picks up the pace and hits a shining wizard. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Tozawa heads up top and follows with a missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa back up top and Nese cuts him off, hits a gut buster and covers for 2. Tozawa counters out of a German, and hits double knees. He heads up top and Nese cuts him off with an uppercut, knocking out Tozawa’s mouthpiece. Tozawa knocks him back to the mat and the big senton connects for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese @ 7:40 via pin

– We get highlights of Hideo Itami’s big win in last week’s main event.

– Cedric Alexander meets with Drake Maverick. Cedric wants to know when his next tile defense is and maverick says he’ll let him know. Cedric says it should be Itami, but maverick doesn’t want to reward bad behavior. Cedric says he’s trying to build a legacy and wants to beat Itami, because Itami is a legend. Maverick says he’ll consider it.

Lio Rush vs. Jimmy Homelessman : Lio takes his time, taking of his bling. He slaps Homelessman and picks up the pace, fires up with kicks and is extremely overconfident. The spinning enziguri connects for 2. Lio up top and the frog splash finishes Homelessman. Lio Rush defeated Jimmy Homelessman @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Lio cuts a post match promo, proclaiming himself the future of the division. He does things people in the locker room can only dream of, they are good, but they aren’t Lio Rush. 205 Live is now rush hour.

– Cedric is asked about wanting a match with Itami. He will take on all comers, and isn’t intimidated by Itami. Itami arrives and after some pushing and shoving, they are separated.

– Next week it’s Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a no DQ match.