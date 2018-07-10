Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

– You can checkout my top 40 matches of June column at this link.

Kalisto vs. Tony Nese : Dorado & Metalik are at ringside. Murphy is out with Nese. This is a rematch from the early EVOLVE days. Kalisto uses his speed to avoid Nese early on. They work into counters and then into a standoff. Kalisto hits a head scissors and dropkick, covering for 1. Nese cuts off Kalisto, hits corner knees and then follows with a suplex for 2. Nese grounds things, lays in strikes, and then works a body scissors. Kalisto escapes, hits kicks and takes Nese down. Kalisto now hits an enziguri and seated senton. The tornillo follows and then a head scissors. Kalisto hits a springboard high cross and covers for 2. Kalisto takes time to dance, hits a rolling kick, but Nese cuts him off with a forearm strike. Kalisto hits a spin kick, but Nese cuts him off and almost kills him with a rough looking buckle bomb. Murphy argues with Dorado & Kalisto, Nese to the floor Kalisto wipes him out with a dive. Murphy then attacks Kalisto for the DQ. Kalisto defeated Tony Nese @ 6:20 via DQ

– We get a post match brawl between the five.

– Drake Murphy meets with Noam Dar. TJP arrives and says 205 is now worse than it was. He says he could have beaten Dar if he has proper prep time. Maverick sets the rematch for next week.

Lio Rush vs. Colin Delaney : Akira Tozawa is out to take in the festivities, like Lio did during his match last week. Lio even gets Tozawa a chair so he can watch in comfort. Tozawa kicks it aside, and Delaney gets a roll up for 2. Lio quickly cuts him off and lays in kicks. Lio just plays with Delaney and kicks Delaney to the floor. Back in and Lio hits the big frog splash for the win. Lio Rush defeated Colin Delaney @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Post match, Tozawa puts over Lio, but asks what he’s done in WWE. He says he’s done nothing, mocking Lio like Lio did to him last week. Tozawa teases handing him the mic and drops it after asking Lio if he wants to face him. Drake Maverick arrives and books the match for next week.

– We get highlights from last week’s excellent main event.

– Drew Gulak, along with Gallagher & Kendrick, cuts a promo and says that they are setting their sights on bigger prizes, and will be watching tonight’s main event.