Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

– You can checkout my top 40 matches of June column at this link.

TJP vs. Noam Dar : Dar made his return and defeated TJP in just 30-seconds a few weeks ago. TJP attacks at the bell, but Dar fights him off and TJP powders. Dar follows and attacks as they brawl on the floor. Back in and Dar hits a dump suplex for 2. TJP fights back, picks up the pace and grounds things as he looks to attack the leg. He transitions to an arm bar, but Dar escapes. TJP hits the wrecking ball dropkick and then works over Dar in the corner. Maverick watches on as TJP has control. TJP follows with uppercuts, and the senton atomico gets 2. TJP grounds things, attacking the arm. Dar makes the ropes, and fires up with strikes. The backslide gets 2, but TJP transitions into an arm submission and then does the am break spot. TJP now hits rolling suplexes, and covers for 2. He now locks on a grapevine submission, and also attacks the arm. Dar escapes, avoids a running high cross, and trips up TJP in the ropes. Dar continues to attack, hits a suplex and covers for 2. Dar fights off the detonation kick and hits a northern lariat for 2. TJP avoids the running kick, and gets a roll up for 2. TJP trips Dar into the ropes, and misses the wrecking ball dropkick. To the floor they go, but TJP slams him to the barricade. TJP attacks the knee, and Dar rolls back in. TJP follows and chop blocks the knee. He stomps away at the knee, and Dar is down and TJP works a half crab in the ropes and breaks. The knee bar follows and Dar has to tap. TJP defeated Noam Dar @ 10:35 via submission

– We get a Cedric Alexander video package.

– We get a Mustafa Ali video package.

Drew Gulak vs. Hammond Edgar : Kendrick & Gallagher are out with Gulak. Gulak hits a lariat at the bell and hits a backdrop driver and the Gu0lock finishes Hammond Edgar. Drew Gulak defeated Hammond Edgar @ 0:30 via submission [NR]

– Post match, Gulak says that the fans of 205 have been given unworthy champions, and he’s the champion that they need. When you step to him, you will tap out.

– We get highlights of Buddy Murphy attacking Lucha House Party last week.