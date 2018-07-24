Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher : Akira Tozawa is coming off of a loss to upstart Lio Rush last week. Gallagher is looking for a much needed singles win. Gallagher looks to ground things early on, but Tozawa fights out and hits a PK and senton. He then lays the boots to Gallagher in the corner. He follows with chops and jabs, and knocks Gallagher to the floor. Gallagher cuts off the baseball slide and beats on Tozawa in the ring skirt. Back in and Gallagher grounds things and starts picking up near falls. The slam follows and Gallagher covers for 2. He now starts working the arm, keeping Tozawa grounded. Tozawa makes the ropes. Gallagher keeps things focused on the arm as he looks to keep things grounded and stomps away at the arm. Tozawa picks up the pace, hits an enziguri, heads up top but Gallagher powders, allowing Tozawa to hit the suicide dive. Back in, Tozawa up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa hits a RANA and octopus hold. Gallagher escapes into a side slam to break that. The powerbomb follows for 2. Gallagher now misses the corner dropkick, Tozawa hits a shining wizard and heads up top. Gallagher cuts him off, follows him up and attacks the arm. Tozawa fights him off, tosses him to the mat and hits the senton for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher @ 7:22 via pin

Lince Dorado & Kalisto vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Nese couldn’t be here tonight to face Kalisto as scheduled. The luchas play around to begin and then take control. Dorado runs wild and tags in Kalisto. They work double teams as Murphy looks on. They work quick tags, Dorado hits the double lethal injection and follows with a dive. Salida del sol finishes it. Lince Dorado & Kalisto defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Gulak promises to tap someone out in tonight’s main event.

– Ali now comments, he wants his WrestleMania rematch with Alexander.

– Lio Rush comments on Tozawa wanting a rematch. He already beat Tozawa, and he’s in a league of his own and that Tozawa should keep his name out of his mouth.