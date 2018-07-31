Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Kalisto vs. Tony Nese : This is a rematch from three-weeks ago, which ended in a DQ when Buddy Murphy brawled with Lucha House Party. They lock up and Nese overpowers Kalisto early on. Kalisto tries to fire up and pick up the pace, but Nese cuts him off and takes the fight to the floor. Back in and Nese lays the boots to Kalisto, and whips him to the corner. Nese follows with chops, and again, whips Kalisto to the buckles. Kalisto looks for a high cross, gets caught and Nese puts him in the tree of WHOA and lays the boots to him. Nese now grounds things; Kalisto fights out with elbows and a jawbreaker. Nese cuts him off with knee strikes and kicks, and covers for 2. Nese now slams down Kalisto by the mask. Kalisto tries to fire back with kicks, and hits the high cross for 2. Nese cuts off the RANA and hits a gut buster for 2. Kalisto counters back into a roll up for 2. Nese cuts him off but tweaks his knee and Kalisto hits the RANA for 2. Kalisto fires up but Nese counters Salida del sol and hits a buckle bomb and that gets 2. Kalisto hits a desperation salida del sol as Nese pulls him up and picks up the win. Kalisto defeated Tony Nese @ 7:30 via pin

– Post match Dorado saves Kalisto from Murphy and they lay him out with superkicks.

– We get highlights of the Alexander and Gulak contract signing. Gulak congratulates Alexander on his title run, but says that Alexander has done nothing since winning the title. Alexander says he has defeated all comers. Gulak says that he was building 205 Live while Alexander was in the back and allowing others to tire themselves out while he relaxes. Gulak says Alexander is the Brock Lesnar of 205 Live. Alexander promises that Kendrick is in for a world of hurt tonight.

– Rush comments on not giving Tozawa a rematch. He’s a hot commodity and everyone wants some of him. He was tempted to give him a rematch, but he has a bigger match tonight. Rush puts over his enhancement opponent.

Lio Rush vs. Hammond Edgar : Edgar puts up a fight to begin, but Rush quickly cuts him off and takes him to the floor. The suicide dive follows. Rush then starts using Tozawa’s moves and hits the frog splash for the win. Lio Rush defeated Hammond Edgar @ 1:07 via pin [NR]

– Tozawa arrives and Rush bails. The feud will continue.

Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Brian Kendrick : They lock up and work into some counters, Alexander grounds things and they work into a stand off. Alexander works a knuckle lock, Kendrick counters out and they work to the ropes. Alexander shoves him down, and then follows with chops. Alexander lights him up and takes Kendrick to the buckles. Alexander hits the head scissors and dropkick, covering for 2. Gulak arrives to watch, distracting Alexander, and Kendrick hides under the ring and then attacks the knee of Alexander. He slams him to the steps and takes control. Back in and Kendrick covers for 2. Gulak joins commentary as Kendrick continues to work over Alexander and grounds the action. Kendrick follows with a dropkick and covers again for 2. Alexander fires back with strikes, but Kendrick cuts him off and slams him to the buckles. Alexander connects with kicks, but Kendrick cuts off the springboard attack but Alexander counters sliced bread and tosses him to the floor. Alexander now hits a tope and wipes out Kendrick. Back in and Alexander goes springboard and Kendrick avoids him, they trade strikes and Alexander hits the enziguri and now the springboard clothesline connects for 2. Kendrick fights off the lumbar check, and gets a backslide for 2. Alexander hits the neutralizer kick but Kendrick pulls him to the floor. Alexander back in but Kendrick locks on the captain’s hook. Alexander fights, and makes the ropes. Kendrick pulls him up and Alexander hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Alexander follows with uppercuts, but Kendrick rolls him up for 2. Alexander hits the lumbar check and picks up the win. Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick @ 12:25 via pin

– Post match, Jack Gallagher attacks Alexander and Gulak joins in. Drake Maverick and referees make the save and threatens to take away Gulak’s title shot if he touches Alexander. REAL AUTHORITY!