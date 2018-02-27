Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Advancing so far are TJP, Cedric Alexander, Kalisto, Roderick Strong, Mark Andrews, Drew Gulak, Buddy Murphy, & Mustafa Ali.

– Cedric Alexander & TJP cut pre-match promos, both claiming that they will win and move onto Mania to win the title.

Cedric Alexander vs. TJP : They work some back and forth and they pick up the pace, and Alexander hits a powerbomb for 2. TJP fights back, looking to ground things, but Alexander is able to keep up with the grappling of TJP. Alexander starts working the arm, keeping TJP down. TJP counters out, and works into a sharpshooter variation, but Alexander counters out. Alexander gets a head scissors and dropkick, and TJP rolls to the floor. TJP back in and hits a RANA into an arm bar, and then grounds the action. They trade strikes and chops, but TJP cuts of Alexander and follows with elbows as he grounds the action again. Alexander gets to his feet, lays in uppercuts but TJP counters and rolls into a cool surfboard variation. Alexander manages to escape, but TJP keeps control and works over Alexander in the corner. The senton atomico follows for 2. Alexander tries to fight back, but eats a dropkick, and TJP covers again for 2. TJP now works the octopus stretch, but Alexander escapes and hits a big right. They work into a series of counters, Alexander follows with kicks and hits the back elbow. The back handspring kick follows for 2. Enziguri by Alexander and the slingshot flatliner follows for 2. Alexander looks for lumbar check, but TJP counters into the double knee gut buster for 2. Alexander counters the detonation kick, but TJP take out the knee. Alexander counters the wrecking ball dropkick, and takes TJP to the floor and connects with the tope. Back in and Alexander lands badly on his knee, slowing his momentum. TJP counters the back handspring kick into a knee bar. Alexander fights for the ropes, but TJP pulls him back in and gets a cradle with the trunks for 2. TJP lays in kicks and strikes, but Alexander hits an uppercut. They work into a double down. TJP hits a flying forearm, and into the knee bar. Alexander with a great fight spot and makes the ropes. They trade back and forth, TJP attacks the knee with kicks, but Alexander hits a desperation lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated TJP @ 16:53 via pin

– Drake Maverick recently spoke with WWE.com about his vision for 205 Live. He’s there to steer these athletes in the right direction and get things back track.

– Mustafa Ali comments on fighting through so that he can get his chance to fight for the title at Mania. Buddy Murphy also comments and says he’s been waiting for this match, and promises a brutal match for Ali.