Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik : It looks like they are continuing to tease/test the rumored Cruiserweight tag division. Kalisto is at ringside with his lucha brothers. Tozawa and Dorado start things off. They work into a standoff after some nice back and forth. Dorado now hits a shoulder tackle and they trade arm drags. They again work into a standoff. Dorado now hits a dropkick, tagging in Metalik. Double teams follow and Metalik makes the cover for 2. Tozawa cuts off Metalik with a RANA, and Itami tags in. Metalik goes lucha arm drag wild and tags in Dorado and they hit a double dropkick, and Dorado hits the standing moonsault for 2. Dorado follows with chops, the RANA follows and Itami finally hits a knee strike and follows with kicks. The running boot follows and Tozawa tags back in. he follows with chops and jabs, and then lays the boots to Dorado. Itami grounds things, hitting knee drops and then kicks Dorado in the head. Tozawa tags back in and they double team Dorado, and Tozawa connects with the missile dropkick, covering for 2. Dorado starts to finally fire back, and they work into a double down. Wholesale changes to Itami & Metalik, and Metalik hits the high cross and tilt a whirl backbreaker. Metalik follows with a superkick and missile dropkick. He heads up top and Dorado fives to he floor, taking out Tozawa. Metalik misses a double stomp, tweaks his knee and Itami picks up the win with his wacky new GTS variation. Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa defeated Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik @ 8:14 via pin

– Itami was being a dick post match and had to be held back by Tozawa. Kalisto seemed pissed, so I could see them having a match next week.

– Drake Maverick arrives to join commentary.

Jack Gallagher vs. Murphy Myers : They lock up and work to the ropes, Gallagher teases a clean break and then attacks. Gallagher hot shots Myers off the ropes and then lays the boots to him. Gallagher Is easily kicking the shit out of this poor guy, as Maverick nods in approval. Myers battles back but Gallagher traps him in the ring skirt and pummels him. Gallagher hits the head butt and wins. Jack Gallagher defeated Murphy Myers @ 2:38 via pin [NR]

Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander : They lock up and go to the ground right away, and work into a stalemate. They now work to the corner, Strong picks up the pace, but Cedric hits a head scissors and dropkick for 2. Gulak & Ali are watching on backstage. Strong fires back with strikes, but Cedric hits a big backdrop. Cedric goes to springboard in but Strong trips him up. Cedric took a great corner bump there. Strong immediately attacks, and the butterfly suplex gets 1. Strong grounds things, working the back and ribs to set Cedric up for his back breakers. Strong then cuts off the back handspring kick with a dropkick, covering for 2. Strong now lays in the stomps, and grounds the action and talks some trash. Cedric fires up, and shoots Strong to the buckles chest first. Cedric follows with strikes and a running knee strike; the slingshot flatliner gets 2. He then wipes out Strong with a tope. Back in and the springboard clothesline gets 2. Cedric follows with a Michinoku driver for 2. Strong fights off the lumbar check, Cedric heads up top Strong counters, but Cedric gets crucifix or 2. Strong counters back with kicks and a back breaker for 2. Strong hits a knee strike, but the angle slam is countered and Cedric hits the springboard kick and lumbar check, but Strong makes the ropes. Strong to the apron, Cedric follows and Strong lays in a series of kicks and tosses Cedric onto the buckles, and he spills to the floor. Cedric beats the count back in, but Strong cuts him of with the jumping knee strike. The superplex connects for Strong and that gets a good near fall. Strong drags Cedric to his feet, hits the knee strike and end of heartache, but Cedric gets the ropes! Strong drags Cedric back in, but Cedric hits the back elbow. They struggle to their feet, they trade strikes and then go crazy fists! Strong counters the lumbar check, and cradles Cedric for 2. Knee strike by Strong, but Cedric cradles him out of nowhere for the win! Cedric Alexander defeated Roderick Strong @ 15:00 via pin

– Strong is extremely disappointed after losing.

– Alexander gets promo time and he’s emotional as he gets you deserve it chants. Alexander says he earned it and is now going to WrestleMania. His little girl calls him a champion every morning and at Mania, he will make that come true.