Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

– Drake Maverick is out on commentary.

Tony Nese vs. Mark Andrews : Both men lost to Gulak in the cruiserweight tile tournament. Nese overpowers Andrews right away, and poses. Nese grounds things, Andrews quickly escapes but Nese cuts him off and works a side headlock. The shoulder block follows, and Andrews picks up the pace and hits an arm drag. Gulak watches on from backstage. Nese hits a back elbow and kicks. Andrews hits the arm drags, and basement dropkick for 2. Nese cuts him off, sets him up top, but Andrews hits a RANA and sends him to the floor. Nese cuts off the dive, covering for 2. Nese lays the boots to him and chokes him out in the ropes. Nese whips him to the buckles, and covers for 2. Nese grounds the action. He follows with a running knee strike and again grounds the action. Andrews fires up, hitting a back elbow, and enziguri. Andrews hits a 619, and bulldog. Andrews follows with a tornado DDT, covering for 2. Nese to the floor and Andrews follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in, Andrews up top but Nese cuts him off and hits a gut buster for 2. Nese hits a big clothesline, covering for 2. Andrews starts to fire back, but Nese sweeps the leg and they go to the floor with Nese destroying Andrews with a running forearm. Back in and Andrews fires up with strikes, but Nese hits a forearm, but Andrews hits the dropkick. Nese looks for a powerbomb, but Andrews counters and hits a standing double stomp. Andrews follows with stundog millionaire and heads up top. The shooting star press finishes it. Mark Andrews defeated Tony Nese @ 11:15 via pin

– Gulak comments on facing Andrews next week. He questions why he’s on 205 Live, but says he made a statement when he beat him. He claims to be the best submission specialist in WWE; if you step to him, you will tap out.