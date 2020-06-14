Join 411’s Live WWE Backlash Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Backlash 2020 Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida. The Kickoff Show panelists are Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. They run down the entire card before heading to a video package for Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T call in remotely to discuss Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Charly Caruso is backstage with Christian and Ric Flair, and they break down Edge vs. Randy Orton. Christian picks Edge, but Flair picks Orton. We head back to Stanford and Rosenberg, and they throw it to a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Miz & Morrison. Young, JBL, and Booker T break down The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders before heading to a video package for Edge vs. Randy Orton.