Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

-Welcome once again to your weekly WWE Backstage Live Coverage. This week should be fun as they will be live in Miami as all of FOX Sports is there for Super Bowl LIV. As I have mentioned before, I am a 49er fan since 1989 (I was 7 then) and this is obviously an exciting time. So one last time before the game on Sunday: Go Niners! There is no Big East basketball game this week so the show should actually start on time. Join me in about 10 minutes or so for the latest edition of WWE Backstage.

-The set looks awesome as they are on what is the FOX set for Super Bowl XLV. Renee teases what is to come as we will be joined by The New Day and Roman Reigns. We also have a live crowd on hand.

-The live crowd is tremendous as it is bringing a ton of energy to the show. Renee welcomes us and she is joined by her co-host, Booker T, and Christian is here as well. Again, having WWE fans behind the panel is tremendous and is adding a ton to this show. Christian and Renee start rapping “Miami” by Will Smith and she jokes that she hopes they don’t have to pay for that.

-Royal Rumble Rewind: The Fiend beats Bryan in a pretty darn good match, Charlotte wins The Rumble, Becky finally beats Asuka, and in the Men’s Rumble Edge returns, and the Drew McIntyre rocket push begins.

-RAW Rewind: Orton shows he is still a fantastic heel with his attack on Edge and Brock gets some revenge on Drew.

-Renee brags that she is the one to pick Drew last week and mentions that Drew was billed as the chosen one years ago. Booker mentions he has always been on the Drew train as he thought he should have won King of the Ring. Christian calls Drew a true pro-wrestler in that he is a student of the game. Christian relates a story about working with Drew on a dark match and telling him they would tear the house down and did. He got across to Drew that to be in the Main Event you have to learn no matter where you are on the card, you have to tear down the house every night.

-Talk shifts to Brock’s Rumble run and Christian mentions that people forget Brock is one of the best ever. He puts over all the little things he does and they mention Brock dancing. Everyone loves happy, fun Brock!

-They tease talking about Edge later and Christian down playing it is fantastic. Renee asks for favorite moment in the Men’s Rumble outside of Edge returning. Booker picks Drew winning and Christian loved Ricochet getting pay back by hitting Brock in the balls leading to the Claymore ending his night. Renee loved Keith Lee getting his showdown with Brock.

-Now to the Women’s Rumble and the crowd is mixed on Charlotte winning. A fan shouts out that he wants Charlotte to challenge The Undertaker which causes Renee and Christian to laugh. Christian wants to see Charlotte face heel Bayley and Booker seconds that. They discuss who else stood out and Booker says Shayna is a star. Renee brings up Bianca lasting 33 minutes and the fact she made her own gear. Christian calls her a super athletic talent and she solidified herself as a future WWE star. They also bring up Beth Phoenix and her run. Booker calls her the Warrior Princess for how she powered through the match with her head split open. Christian says the injury only seemed to fuel her in that match.

-We are back and Roman Reigns joins the set with a sweet entrance. Again, they should have a studio crowd every week. Roman and Corbin were both part of Super Bowl opening night as it dawns on me that Reigns is a 49ers fan and Corbin is a Chiefs fan. Corbin interviewing Chiefs while wearing his crown is spectacular and kind of sad at the same time. Corbin talks trash to 49er fans as any true heel would do.

-Roman talks about how great it has been this week in Miami and how it is like Mania in that they take over a city for the week. He talks about The Rumble this past week and how great it felt to be healthy and part of the show. He talks about taking pride in making that moment to help Drew get to the next level and mentions Drew deserves it. Booker asks how hard it was to pull double duty on Sunday. Reigns says it was tough as he worked 20 minutes and then cooled down and had to get fired back up again for the Rumble. He is happy to do things like that though as that is what is expected of him. Christian asks about using the baseball stadium to help with their match. Reigns loved all the cool pockets and areas that you don’t usually get with standard arenas.

-Renee brings up the tragedy with Kobe Bryant and everyone else on the helicopter. He talks about the heaviness backstage on Sunday. He mentions he was raised a Laker fan and people his age adored Kobe. They had a job to do Sunday and they hope it helped provide an escape even if brief for people who watched. His heart goes out to all families involved and is praying for all of them. Well said, Roman!

-Renee plugs the Halftime Show on Sunday with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

-That segues to a video package on the first Halftime Heat. Foley says it was his idea and he had to talk Rock into the idea. He brings up having his eyes burned by the salsa. He also mentions that he did defeat the biggest star in the world on that evening. Renee tells everyone to check the match out on the WWE Network. Christian talks about how hard it would be for pros to work a match without a crowd as you feed off their energy. He puts Foley over for putting his body on the line. Booker calls it a history making moment and says people have tried to recreate that match so many times.

-We jump back to The Rumble and they focus on Bayley. Renee asks what’s next for Bayley and Booker thinks she needs to get more of a mean streal and attitude. Christian wonders where Sasha Banks was and thinks it was good for Bayley to do it on her own.

-Now to Becky vs Asuka and we get a video package on the match. Christian talks about how Becky has her groove back and he thinks her goal is to Main Event WrestleMania for a second straight year.

