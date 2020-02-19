Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to your weekly live coverage of WWE Backstage. We are on the road to WrestleMania, but are also building towards SSD and Elimination Chamber along the way. For this week this show was promoted to have Mark Henry and North American Champion, Keith Lee as guests. Join me in about 10 minutes as we check out the latest edition of WWE Backstage.

-Show opening!

-Renee Young welcomes us and she is joined by her co-host Booker T, and we have Paige and an empty seat on the panel. The empty seat is soon filled as Mark Henry gets a proper introduction complete with his theme music. Renee is kind of sad they didn’t get the salmon jacket. Nice!

-Weekly Wrap: On SmackDown Bayley beats Carmella, but Naomi interjects herself, Bray has a war of words with Hulk Hogan, and Otis gets his heart broken. On RAW, Orton destroys Matt Hardy again, Becky and Shayna continue to threaten each other, and Owens gets saved by The Street Profits. Booker is all about the Street Profits getting this chance and he wants to see them get a little dirt on them. Henry agrees that they need to get tougher in the ring and still have fun outside it like they’ve been doing. Paige was blown away by the hang time Montez got on his frog splash and it was rather impressive. Mark and Booker both know the SP need to get the fans to feel what they are doing. Henry says they are worried about the success of moves and need to worry about the success that comes with winning titles.

-They show Dolph ruining the Mandy/Otis date and Renee compares it to Lisa breaking Ralph’s heart on The Simpsons (which has been all over twitter since Friday). Mark is broken up about it and says he feels for Otis as he gets emotional. He feels for every big guy around the world that consider themselves big boned. He calls Dolph a piece of trash. Booker sees it differently as Otis had himself a moment and it’s up to him how he reacts. Booker wanted Otis to fight for Mandy in that moment and start beating on Dolph in the restaurant.

-Renee brings up Mark’s run as Sexual Chocolate. Mark remembers people complaining it was going to be horrible for his career, but he wanted to give it everything he had and now he is reminded about it by fans every day. He knows the world is going to rally behind Otis and he wants Mandy to stand up for her man. The question though is who is her man?

-Commercials!