Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Well, this was a nice surprise as WWE Backstage if back from hiatus. It’s no secret I am a fan of the show and it’s nice that it’s back even in a modified form with everyone working from home. So join me as we go live in about 10 minutes.

-Show Opening!

-Renee Young welcomes us as she is live from her home. She introduces her co-host, Booker T, and we also have Paige and Mark Henry as well. Each is joining from their homes (Paige has a giant Pikachu in her home) and this could be kind of chaotic, but lets hope the technology holds up. Renee informs us that The 1 Hour Preshow for each night of Mania (starting at 6 PM) will be on FS1. That’s kind of cool and thankfully each is only an hour long.

-They show the close of Heyman’s awesome promo last night as he promises Drew with be Brock’s bitch. Paige is excited to see Drew cap off his journey and also puts over the greatness of Paul last night. Booker hopes each guy is taking this match seriously and he is anticipating how this WrestleMania is going to turn out. Mark thinks this Mania will bring out the performer in everyone as they have to project to the camera with no fans in attendance. They can’t feed off the emotion of the crowd and have to find that energy on their own. Paige talks about how you would wrestle in front of 3 people when you started and that is basically what you have at Mania with just the camera crew being around.

-We go back to RAW with Edge delivering the goods with his promo. It was a running theme last night as everyone killed it with their go home promos. Christian joins us from quarantine to talk about Edge’s promo. He thinks that the lack of an audience has brought out the passion in both guys. He likes that each man has their own version of grit and he agrees that Orton is putting in his best work because Edge is back. He loves the personal issue and can’t wait to see the match. He finishes by telling everyone to stay safe.

-Mark talks about how Edge has been gone long enough that some fans don’t know what he can bring to the table. He is glad that Edge is back and says it is good to have another major player back in the fold. Booker takes a shot at Christian for having photos of himself all over the wall in his home. Nice!

-RAW again and this time Taker kills it with his promo and it was fantastic that he brought up his wife had the same finisher as AJ. Renee talks about Taker putting Booker over in his promo and he jokes that he has been around. He thinks that AJ has also brought the best out of Taker and he can’t wait to see what they can do. Paige thinks AJ has taken a page out of Samoa Joe’s book and made this personal. She also puts over how everyone killed it the last few weeks with their promos and Renee says that the promos have become personal without the fans. Mark thinks AJ will be seeing the inside of a coffin and talks about the difference with facing Taker vs any other big name superstar.

-Commercials!