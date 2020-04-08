wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update
-Welcome all to the Post WrestleMania edition of WWE Backstage. I hope everyone is safe and sound as we continue to distance ourselves socially. We are coming off an interesting and I would say better than hoped WrestleMania. The only thing I know for tonight’s show is 49er’s All World TE, George Kittle will be joining the show and that already makes this a winner. So join me in about 10 minutes as we go live!
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jm Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match