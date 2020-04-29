Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to your weekly live coverage of WWE Backstage. This week Shawn Michaels will be joining the show as we continue with social distancing episodes. Join me as we go live in about 5 minutes as we continue the build to Money in The Bank!

-Renee Young is here and she welcomes us to the show. She is joined by her co-host, Booker T and they are joined by Mark Henry and Christian.

-Week in Review: The Forgotten Sons target New Day, Corbin qualifies for Money in The Bank, and HHH is celebrated. Over on RAW Jinder returns, Nia stands tall, Apollo is taken out of MITB due to injury, and Drew continues to be a beast.

-Renee jokes about “shit” being bleeped out as she wants to talk about the contract signing. Booker is a fan of contract signings. He feels Drew is stepping into his own and making things real even without fans in the crowd. He calls Drew a throwback as he is a man in that ring. Mark is all about Seth believing everything he is saying and Drew is feeding off of that. Christian enjoyed it from both of their perspectives. He thinks Seth is playing off real feelings as he does believe the fans weren’t buying into him last year like they should have. Booker jumps on that as he gives Seth props for channeling something and believing what he is saying. Mark feels Murphy served his purpose and says that Seth’s work rate is something they haven’t seen since the Shawn Michaels, HHH, Steve Austin, Booker T days.

-Back to SmackDown with The Forgotten Sons attacking New Day. Christian enjoys that they had a chip on their shoulder. He likes the character and their motivation. Christian brings up there is a different style to each brand and he feels SmackDown is more their speed and they will fit in better there than in NXT. Booker mentions they are in a sink or swim position and he likes seeing people tested like that. He does need to see a lot more from them before he will give them his seal or approval. Mark talks about how they were trained in the Funk Dojo. He calls them a cohesive unit. Christian brings up there is 3 of them like New Day and they can use the same tactics with not knowing which two will compete.

-Renee is joined by Shawn Michaels who jokes that he looks nothing like the man in the video that just rolled. He jokes that he has a quarantine beard and Renee says it’s fine as she has a quarantine haircut. They show pieces of HHH’s celebration last Friday and Shawn jokes that apparently only he and HHH knew it was a joke segment. He shouts out his daughter for coming up with the social distancing joke. Renee loved that HHH couldn’t do his normal entrance either due to social distancing. Shawn says that this just shows again that even when you think you’ve seen everything in the business, you haven’t. Shawn says SmackDown was fun and he’s not going to throw anyone under the bus, but there was more they were supposed to do. Renee wants to know why Shawn was robbed of his 25th anniversary celebration and Shawn says that he doesn’t get the happy birthday tweet from the Chairman, but he is ok with all that. He is content flying under the radar now.

-Talk shifts to Shawn working with the kids in NXT and The Performance Center. Shawn says it has been a complete blast and it has been more fulfilling that he ever thought it would be. He loves going to work and calls it a joy. Renee asks what Superstars he is keeping his eye on that may be under the radar. He mentions it started with Drew, Ricochet, Aleister, and The Revival (uh oh) and then went to Ciampa/Gargano and now Dream and Cole. He then mentions Killer Kross and corrects himself on the name. He thinks him and Thatcher can take NXT to the next level.

-They throw to video of Drew talking about working with Shawn and how invaluable he has been to his career. Renee asks Shawn what it was like for him to see Drew reach the heights he has now. Shawn talks about the natural ability and talent Drew has and how he had to go to the bottom and come back up. Shawn used to always tell him he was a 6’5″ Scottish Stud that only had to stand there, but Drew wanted to do more. He credits Drew for wanting to learn more and adding depth to his character. Shawn talks about how demanding the audience is now and how you need varying levels to your character.

-Next they discuss Edge’s return to the ring and Renee brings up how Shawn returned from injury and had a second run that may have been better than his first. Shawn says he did talk to Adam about his return and how similar it was to his own return. They both realized their jobs were different than anything else and it was up to them to determine what they could and couldn’t in the ring. He admits that you should lean on the side of caution, but when doctors leave an opening it is up to you to see what you can handle. Shawn says it is much easier to end things on your own terms.

-We go back 24 years to the day to In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies and the greatness of Shawn/Diesel. That was a hell of a match that is a forgotten classic. Shawn mentions it was one of the first “hardcore” matches they were allowed to do in the WWE. He brings up the awesome spot where they used Mad Dog Vachon’s leg as a weapon and the table spot. Just a fantastic match that you should check out if you haven’t seen it. I believe it is also on one of Shawn’s DVD releases with alternate commentary from Shawn and Nash.

-Back with congrats to Rick Steiner’s son who was drafted by The Baltimore Ravens last week. We even get a Scott Steiner shout-out from Renee.

-Each panelist is given 5 draft picks to build their roster. This should be fun! Booker takes: Shayna, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles. Christian next: Edge (duh), Rhea Ripley, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, and Bray Wyatt. Mark Henry’s picks: Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Brock Lesnar. Mark says that Seth was his honorable mention and his next 4 picks would all be women. Booker tells Mark to keep it real as Brock would cost too much and Mark says he didn’t have a salary cap. Nice! Renee brings up that nobody had Becky Lynch.

