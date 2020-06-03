Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to your weekly live WWE Backstage Coverage. We are back to our normal 11 PM time slot and this should be a fun one as CM Punk is back. Daniel Bryan will also be joining the show and him being with Renee Young is giving Talking Smack flashbacks which means it should be awesome. WrestleMania 31 is currently airing on FS1 as a lead in and if you switch over now you can catch Lesnar/Reigns I with the Rollins cash in (sorry, spoilers).

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and we get a somber opening as she talks about the tense times in our world. She thanks everyone for joining them during these times.

-Show opening!

-Renee is along with her co-host Booker T, and on the panel this week: Christian and CM Punk. They discuss if Mania 33 had the best ending to a Mania ever. Booker says it was good and a great night for Seth Rollins. Punk says it was probably Top 10 and mentions WrestleMania X and Bret’s story. Christian goes with Mania XXX and Daniel Bryan and it symbolized the organic nature of Bryan getting over and getting what he deserved. Booker thinks Christian is lying and just saying the right thing. Christian says just for what it symbolized and Booker seems to have lost the plot as he is focusing on greatest match of all time. Christian talks about seeing a guy like Daniel get that spot and break through the glass ceiling.

-Week in Review: Nia plays mind games with Asuka, The GRONK loses the 24/7 Title as he is Tampa bound, and The Mysterio family vows vengeance on Seth. Over on SmackDown Jeff Hardy is apparently involved in a drunken hit and run on Elias. That leads to Daniel Bryan beating Sheamus to set up the IC Title Tournament Finals.

-The panel goes right to the Jeff Hardy storyline and Renee mentions Jeff is fully on board with the direction of the story. Punk mentions he worked a lot with Jeff and they worked in some things during their feud. Punk says someone’s sobriety is serious and he thinks even if Jeff okayed it and even had the idea, someone should have stepped in front of the story and stopped it. Christian has similar feelings and assumes Jeff has signed off on it. It Jeff was dead set on it he understands, but he doesn’t know if this is the best way to get heat on whoever set Jeff up. Booker talks about feeling something inside watching it and how he has seen a lot of his friends deal with substance abuse problems. He hopes everything turns out right in the end. Punk brings up how these stories don’t usually work and brings up Scott Hall in WCW and Hawk in the WWE.

-To RAW as they play Rey and Dominick vowing revenge on Seth Rollins and this is a feud we can get behind as vengeance is always great. Christian brings up that we saw this already with the Brock/Rey feud and he is going to wait and see. He talks about Dominick having a lot to live up to and he thinks we can get Seth influencing Dominick down the line. Booker mentions the kid has a lot of baby fat on him and is wet behind the ears so needs some training and wants him sent to his territory to train. Punk thinks this a good use of a real life situation. He mentions there is nothing better than a horrible bad guy tormenting someone’s family and brings up his “Happy Birthday” promo on Rey’s daughter. He also likes the idea of Dominick eventually turning on Rey and joining Seth.

