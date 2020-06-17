Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to your weekly live coverage of WWE Backstage. Currently FS1 is airing Survivor Series 1996 and it’s fantastic! I loved it when they aired Mania 3 and this is fantastic as well. Give me more old school PPVs from when I was younger. I marked out over the Nation of Domination theme and for some reason completely forgot Fake Diesel and Razor were part of this show. Bret/Austin was great and Sid and Shawn had a fun match with a hot crowd that was going crazy for Sid. As a tie in, Bret Hart is scheduled to join Backstage tonight and CM Punk is back as well. Fun story there as he wasn’t part of the show and seemed bummed when he realized Bret was going to be on the show. Renee tweeted for him to call in and Punk shot back he wasn’t booked. Well, someone was paying attention and Punk will be part of the show tonight. So join me as we go live in 15 minutes or so and if you aren’t watching, flip over to the end of Shawn/SID just for the reaction of the crowd when SID wins the WWF Title.