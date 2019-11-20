Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Hello, and welcome to 411’s Live Coverage of WWE Backstage. Last week the internet exploded when CM Punk made his return to WWE programming. He hyped that he would be appearing tonight and I am sure his presence will help draw eyeballs to the show. He has promised that nobody is safe which has already caused a twitter war between AEW and WWE personalities. How will Punk react to what he has seen in the WWE? Will he bury anyone? Will he address his in ring future? Join me at 11 PM for what should an interesting show.

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and hypes that David Arquette will be joining the show for Promo School. She is joined by CM Punk and he jokes that they added zeroes to the account so he is good to go and has a lot to say.

-Renee introduces us to those joining her on set: Booker T. Paige, and Ember Moon. Ember starts by showing off her walking boot and says she is out indefinitely with a torn achilles. She doesn’t know if it will be 4 months or 18 months, but she is here to have fun.

-Renee hypes Survivor Series and pitches to the weekly video recap of what went down on SmackDown and RAW since last week’s show. Back to the set and Renee asks for each one’s biggest take away from the week. Booker loved seeing KO get back on track. He says KO has everything to be one of the best of all time and calls him Top 5 in WWE as far as mat technicians. Ember is all about NXT and admits she is very pro NXT. She puts over the week they have with their show tomorrow and then the two shows this weekend. Paige loved Joe on commentary and that seems to be universal from everyone as he immediately came off as the best commentator in the company.

-The panel talks about Survivor Series on Sunday and they all love the idea of NXT being involved. They discuss if bragging rights are enough and Ember wishes there were higher stakes and throws out the idea of the winning brand getting a chance at the 30 slot in the Royal Rumble. Renee likes that idea and Booker thinks someone is going to be able to grab the brass ring on Sunday.

-Up next is CM Punk as he has a sit down interview with Renee Young.

-Back with footage from last week of Punk making is return and it leads to a rather awesome video package hyping who he is.

-Renee is still having a hard time wrapping her head around this, but introduces CM PUNK and he says “It’s Clobbering Time.” This is just so surreal. Punk doesn’t know what really brought him back into the world of wrestling. This job didn’t exist 6 months ago and someone floated the idea to him. He didn’t immediately say no, so he thought that meant it could be interesting. Renee asks why now after 6 years and Punk says that wrestling and what he is doing now are different things. He says he has no relationship and hasn’t talked to anyone in the WWE. This is a FOX deal for him and he finds that dynamic interesting. He gets to criticize the business and he has no filter and has the freedom to talk about a broken business. The product and the fans need someone without ties to worry about being punished for saying something. He isn’t going to be fired or jobbed out or sent to TV and told he isn’t needed. He says he will talk about the good and people probably won’t like him when it’s bad.

-Renee wants to go back and talk about what happened last week. He says that he hated when the office would try to work the boys and brings up the Nexus Invasion and how he and Gallows weren’t told what was happening. They show him being snuck inside the building last week and brings up that having butterflies is good. He says that wrestling is something he mastered and he felt he was better than everyone else. Now he is nervous which is a good thing and so far he is having fun. Renee asks about how many people in his inner circle knew and Punk says his inner circle is very small. His wife knew and Renee knew and maybe 10 more people. Punk talks about the reactions and says Joe was trying to be cool, but Renee and Paige were neck and neck as far as their reactions.

-He jokes that he thought about doing a Shockmaster thing and trip getting into the ring but figured nobody would believe he tripped on purpose. Renee asks about his phone blowing up and if anyone odd contacted him and he mentions Jim Ross. He says that isn’t odd to him as they keep in contact, but it might be to some.

-Renee gets to the tough questions and asks if we will see CM Punk back in the ring and brings up Survivor Series being in Chicago and then the Royal Rumble is around the corner. Punk says regardless of his answer, someone is going to be upset. It is nothing he is actively pursuing or trying to do, but he has learned to never say never. He admits there are a lot of hurdles and reiterates he has had no contact with WWE officials. He says it is a wall that has to rebuilt and says it could take as long to rebuild as it did to build The Great Wall. Renee jokes that he is telling the internet that there is a chance. Punk tells her not be that person and people are going to start chanting his name at shows. Renee jokes that hasn’t really stopped.

-Renee asks Punk his thoughts about the product. He says he feels it is the same as when he left. He thinks things are overproduced and micromanaged. He says he does see a lot of the bright spots and mentions the women. He doesn’t think they need to force the Women’s Revolution and hash tag the crap out of it as he just thinks they need to let the women be the women and kick ass. Selfishly he loves NXT as he says a lot of himself in the roster. He was an indy guy that was in developmental that was told he would never make TV. Punk says he will be back soon and will talk a lot more in the future as there is a lot of wrestling on TV. Renee teases that Punk will be cutting a promo later and I guess we know he Arquette will be cutting a promo on.

