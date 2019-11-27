Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome once again to your weekly live coverage of WWE Backstage. Sadly, it seems no CM Punk this week, but we do get HHH and perhaps he will talk about CM Punk. CM Punk is the new Poochie and needs to be talked about even when he isn’t on screen. All joking aside, I hope the show can continue off what was a strong episode last week. Join me as we go live in just about 5 minutes.

-Renee hypes the show before the opening and promises a look at Seth Rollins being back, HHH joining the show, and recapping Austin’s interview with Taker.

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and is joined by her co-host, Booker T. This week they are joined on stage by Paige, Christian, and Samoa Joe. Nice to see Christian and Joe back.

-We get a Survivor Series recap package and all 3 major champions defended their titles and NXT won the night. From there we get a RAW package and the Rusev beatdown of Lashley was fantastic and made Rusev look like a star for a change.

-Back to the panel and Renee wants to talk about the return of the real Seth Rollins. Paige loves seeing the edgier side and says he delivered last night. Booker has been saying that Seth needed to get some dirt on him, and loves the new old Seth Rollins. Joe says what we saw last night was the best version of Seth Rollins and gives him a chance to express his emotions. Christian says it comes down to “be who you are,” and that he thinks Seth was being someone that others wanted him to be. Booker hints that AOP will be Rollins’ new buffer and Joe talks about how they are young guys chomping at the bit and need to take advantage of this spot.

-Renee turns the talk to Kevin Owens and Christian says he Owens is fearless when he speaks and he wants to be in the top spot. Booker puts over Owens for carving his own path.

-They cover Rey winning the US Title and Joe says it is no surprise to him. He says Rey having gold always makes for an interesting story. Christian calls Rey a Living Legend and that most of the locker room would say Rey is their dream match. Booker thinks Rey’s son is the biggest winner in this scenario and then puts over Brock Lesnar. He brings up the matches Brock has had with AJ, Balor, Bryan, and Rey.

-They throw to a poll question asking who wore the turtle neck the best this past weekend as we get side by side pictures of Christian and The Gronk. The twitter vote is actually 50/50 at this point. We are told we will be updated throughout the show.

-Shock The System with an Adam Cole video package as Renee calls him Mr. November. Joe and Renee introduce HHH who is joining us from The WWE Performance Center. HHH talks about the month that NXT has had and it all started with them taking over SmackDown and Cole beating Daniel Bryan. He calls NXT’s month monumental and that they added another layer to RAW and SmackDown. He thinks NXT has proven they are a 3rd brand in the WWE on par with the other two shows. Joe brings up how much some of the NXT guys were asked to work in the last month and if HHH had any concern. HHH says no matter how great they are, you don’t know how much someone can handle in the ring. That is part of the reason they didn’t know who would be on the NXT team at Survivor Series as they wanted to get through War Games and see who was left. He names Adam Cole the Iron Man of NXT and likes Renee calling him Mr. November. Joe asks if we will still be seeing NXT mix it up with RAW and SmackDown and HHH says things should settle back down with the different rosters focusing on their own brand. Renee wants to talk about Keith Lee and HHH basically calls him a freak and puts over how big of a moment it was for him to end the Men’s match with Roman Reigns giving him props. Joe wants to know if HHH is happy with the way Dakota Kai’s turn went down. HHH is very happy as they were able to keep things on the low down with the turn and that they were able to shock the people in the arena. He is proud of the way she was able to turn on a dime and bring up her intensity and aggression. He feels it was executed extremely well and is proud of Dakota. Renee thanks HHH for joining and he puts over the Backstage and congratulates Renee and Joe for how well things are going. Renee says she is hopeful they will get him in studio one day.

-They throw to a pre-taped segment where Adam Cole is visiting a psychiatrist (Rachel Bonnetta) . She has notes that Adam is quick to anger and he starts yelling that he is the best and wants her to say it. She calms him down and tells him to use his lowered voice. She wants Cole to change his name to something tougher as it reminds her of her accountant, but then she tells him he is a genius because she hates her accountant. Cole says he has the sweetest name because “Jeff Jones Bay Bay,” wouldn’t work. “Colonel Sanders Bay Bay” got a chuckle out of me. She wants Cole to take a look at himself in the mirror and he says he looks at himself in the mirror everyday and she realizes that was a bad idea to suggest that. Cole leaves saying he is going to figure her out.

-Back to the panel as they pick their MVPs of the week. Joe goes with Adam Cole (smart choice), Booker picks Shayna Baszler and the panel gets on him for saying she is “down” in NXT. Apparently NXT is no longer seen as being down anywhere. Paige goes with Rhea Ripley, which is another great choice. Christian picks Keith Lee and doesn’t know what to make of him, which is a good thing because he can’t put him in a box. He calls him a Superstar and Booker says he is a made man.

-We are back and talk about Charlotte vs Rousey from Survivor Series a year ago. Charlotte says the moment Ronda signed it became a dream match she needed to have. It happened because of Becky’s injury and she only had 4 days to prepare. They show highlights from the match as Charlotte says she went into the match thinking she was the baddest woman on the planet and that’s they story she wanted to tell. The match ends with Charlotte snapping and beating Rousey down with a chair and kendo stick. Charlotte loved the ending because Ronda looked tough walking out and she loved turning heel and showing she was more than just a replacement. Back to Renee with Paige and both say they got goosebumps just watching that. Paige puts over both women and is amazed to see how Charlotte has blossomed since her FCW, now NXT, days. Joe says the match set a bar as far as physicality and Christian puts over that Ronda did more than just show up to collect a paycheck. She was the biggest female superstar on the planet and come to work in the WWE. Joe talks about how there are times you work with someone that clicks with you and gets the timing easily. Christian compares Ronda to Kurt Angle in the way they took to the business so quickly.

-Booker is with former NFL star, Lavar Arrington who will be going to promo school. Lavar is a Western PA kid, like myself, and went to North Hills High School before going to Penn State and then the Washington Redskins. He says he became a fan of wrestling because of Booker T and they show him at a RAW at State College just after he was drafted by Washington. He puts over Deion Sanders as a great promo guy in the NFL.

