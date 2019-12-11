Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Hello and welcome once again to another episode of WWE Backstage. Tonight sees the return of CM Punk to the show and that’s always a plus. This show has found a nice groove the last few weeks and I have high expectations with Punk being back. I am curious if they will touch on all the releases over the weekend.

-Renee hypes tonight’s show and throws it to CM Punk who tells us that WWE Backstage starts right now.

-Renee welcomes us and she is joined by Booker T, CM Punk, and Paige. Punk says he is here to make everyone angry with is honest truth. Booker already gets in a plug for his beard products and Punk jokes that he didn’t know Booker had beard products.

-SmackDown and RAW week in review: The Revival are the number one contenders, Wyatt terrorizes The Miz, and dog food is dumped on Reigns on SmackDown. RAW sees Seth revealed as being aligned with AOP.

-Back to the panel and they discuss Seth joining with AOP. Booker is excited to see they finally pulled the trigger and is pumped to see what AOP can do with the chance they are being given. Punk is going to take a wait and see approach. He doesn’t want to see another version of The Shield. Paige thinks it will be a little different and likes Rollins in this role. Punk wants to know why there was a chair in the back of a van and everyone has fun with that. Punk thinks this is the way they have found to make Seth entertaining. He thinks he is much better in this role than as a good guy, but the ironic thing is he will start to get cheered again. Paige agrees with that as she also marked down in her notes that the fans will start cheering him again.

-The talk shifts to Roman Reigns and we go back to SmackDown when Reigns was bathed in dog food. Renee brings up that the video of Reigns being doused in dog food had the most views on Fox YouTube since Punk made his return and Punk wants to know if it got more reviews than him. Renee thinks it did, but is informed that it didn’t. Booker T jokes that he heard it did top Punk’s video and Punk shoots back that he is getting information about the time Booker had a feud over the letter T. Tremendous! Punk says this will shock people, but he didn’t hate it as much as people would think. He has a unique perspective and all he could think about was the movie, “Carrie.” To him pig’s blood vs dog good is not really different. Bad guys need to be bad guys and in pro-wrestling this works. Punk just wants more detail as he doesn’t know why the food was already under the ring instead of them bringing it down. That leads to Booker T talking about the small details being right and how The Boogeyman had $5000 worth of worms and they were real and it got that character over. Okay then!

