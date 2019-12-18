Join 411’s Live WWE Backstage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Update

-Welcome to your weekly live coverage of WWE Backstage. On an unrelated note FXX is running a massive Simpsons Marathon over the next 2 weeks and once this show is over, I am heading back to catch more of the greatness that is Season 1. Now, back to the world of pro-wrestling as this week’s show has been advertised as featuring Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon will be back on the panel. So keep hitting that refresh to continue along with our weekly watch together.

-Renee starts with the tease as they will have contract news on some of the WWE’s brightest stars and William Shatner will be along as well.

-Opening credits!

-Renee welcomes us and she is joined by her co-host, Booker T, and this week on the panel we have Christian and Ember Moon. Christian brings up Booker may be bringing Harlem Heat back and Booker says he is a little heated at The Revival.

-TLC in review as we get highlights from the show with New Day retaining, Bryan returning, The Women’s Tag Title TLC and Reigns/Corbin all being covered. On RAW, Lynch wants Asuka, Lana and Lashley get engaged and Rollins continues to roll with his heavies.

-Christian wants to mention the Love Triangle and jokes that Rusev should ask for one more Matchka. He then admits he is a huge Bray Wyatt fan and loves the attention to detail between the two different personalities. They talk about how Bryan looks so much younger and Christian calls it a throw back. Booker loves the evolution on the Bray character and calls it an updated version of Three Faces of Foley. Renee isn’t a fan of the mallet, but everyone else is a fan. Moon is shocked by Corbin winning his match with Reigns and Booker cuts her off wondering why she is shocked. Moon is a fan because Corbin is a true heel and not a cool heel. Christian says TLC matches take years off your career and he isn’t a fan of TLC matches without something hanging over the ring to go retrieve. The match is personal to him and he feels if they had nothing to fight over, then they could have just had a chairs match.

-Booker goes to RAW and puts over Andrade. He says his career will be made by what he does in the middle of the ring. Moon says that Andrade’s career started before the WWE and he was a world famous Luchadore. She covers that he is also a former NXT Champion and if people could see what has been held back with Andrade.

-We throw to video of Rollins and AOP mauling Rey, as he much like Reigns, apparently has no friends. Booker likes that Rollins has dirt on him and has backup. He likes Rollins in this role and he comes off much more comfortable in this spot. Christian goes over that Rollins hasn’t changed and that in his mind, the people have changed. To Rollins he is still the RAW leader and is getting his message across. Moon felt the story was rushed a bit and would have liked to see Rollins continue on a losing streak before getting to where he is now.

-Before hitting our first break we get a tweet wanting Christian in the Hall Class of 2020. Booker says he started that campaign 6 months ago. We head to commercials!

-We are back with an Alexa Bliss hype video and it will be all ladies as she joins Renee Young and Ember Moon. Renee goes right to talk of Alexa’s family and she mentions her grandma wanted to marry Dusty Rhodes and her cousins always thought they were the Hardy Boyz. Ember mentions that her and Bliss are besties and wants her to bring up how she got into pro-wrestling. She had an athletic background and after college she didn’t want to adult yet, so her trainer told her the WWE had a casting call with a Diva Search. She paid someone $100 to film her video and we have the footage here as they all bust up laughing. Alexa was definitely in body builder mode as she was toned and ripped in this video. She went to the casting call and thought she was doomed as she saw all these beautiful women there. She recognized HHH and her personality and knowledge of the business impressed him. She wasn’t picked for the tryout, but instead they signed her to a deal and told her they hoped she was as athletic as she looked.

-From there she went to FCW and Charlotte took her under her wing. She was taught the culture and Charlotte was there to guide her and give her advice. Moon brings up the partnership with Nikki Cross. Bliss says that her and Nikki pitched to work together. It started with Nikki pitching ideas to Vince and Alexa told Vince she knew she wasn’t going to be in the title picture, so she wanted to work with Nikki. Vince gave his blessing and it has worked for them. They travel together and it has become a fun dynamic. She is thrilled that they both were able to go to Vince and he gave them a chance.

-Renee brings up how Alexa has been public about body issues and eating disorders. Bliss says she didn’t talk about her issues for about 10 years as she didn’t want any sympathy. She was in the hospital several times as a child as she nearly died and soccer players would visit her. She knew they had no idea what she was going through, and wants to be a voice for people who are going through what she went through. Renee commends her for being able to talk about this issue and thanks Bliss for being here tonight. Alexa says she will be sticking around for a bit.

-Booker is with William Shatner and he will be going to acting class instead of promo school. We take a commercial break.

-Back with previous footage of Shatner singing WWE theme songs in a way only he can. Tremendous! Renee calls it one of the greatest clips in WWE history.

-Shatner is here and he joins Renee and Christian. They talk about the footage we just saw and Shatner says it was probably Vince that talked him into doing it. He then rifts on having to saying Booyaka over and over again. They speak some French and Bill calls them both suspect Canadians. Christian wants to know who has the more rabid fan base: WWE or Star Trek. Shatner says it is close, but the Star Trek fans love him, so he will go with them. He grew up Montreal and went to The Forum to see the Silver Age of Wrestling. That is what sparked his interest and then he was asked to do publicity for his show that followed RAW. He had to throw Lawler out of the ring and we have the clip naturally. That rekindled his relationship with pro-wrestling and Christian asked him if he trained. He jokes that is the way you have to audition for some acting jobs. Renee hypes Shatner’s new show, The Unexplained and we get a brief clip. The show will return in February on The History Channel at 9 PM (competition for SmackDown).

-Another commercial break!

-During the commercial the crawl tells us that the WWE sent a custom title to Navy for their win over Army in their annual football game. At the rate we are going they might starting handing those things out to people who win their Fantasy Football Leagues. Now, that is not a shot at the Army/Navy game as it is fantastic and deserves all the praise. The WWE just loves getting that belt on TV anyway it can, which isn’t a bad thing.

-We are back with Promo School, but there is a twist as this time it is Acting School. First up is Ember Moon and the idea is she is going to act in the style of our guest, William Shatner. She cuts a promo on Shatner while acting like Shatner and the real deal gets in some quality snark on her. He says he wishes she would have done 52 minutes and they would have lost the audience. Ha! He also tells her she has a future, but he doesn’t know where that future will be. He is joking of course and calls her talented and beautiful.

-Christian is next and he sings his theme song in the style of Shatner and then wears a Bray Wyatt sweater. He then sings the Fire Fly Fun House theme and Shatner calls it incredible. The judges get to vote for who won: Booker, Renee, and Shatner all went with Christian while Alexa picked her best friend, Ember.

-They thank Shatner for joining them and they hype the contract news coming up next. Commercials!