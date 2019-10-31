Join 411’s Live WWE Crown Jewel Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Review

– Charly, Scott Stanford, Booker T & David Otunga are the pre-show panel from the WWE studios. They run down the card.

– Ric Flair cuts a promo hyping the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match.

– The panel continues to hype the card,talking about Fury vs. Braun.

– They now hype Cesaro vs. Mansoor.

Battle Royal For a US Title Shot : Mass brawl to begin, Harper & Rowan work together. Maverick is gone, Slater is gone, Nese is gone. Kendrick is gone, Young is gone. More mass brawling, Mojo is gone, Sin Cara is gone, Titus is gone as slow brawling continues. Harper & Rowan kill Jose and he’s gone. They argue, Tozawa makes an error in judgment and gets involved. He’s killed and eliminated. Carrillo umps Shelton, and Andrade attacks as Harper tosses Crews. Rowan eliminated Murphy, Truth is gone, Andrade is gone. Sunil is gone, and now Harper & Rowan are left with Carrillo & Cedric. Cedric battles back but is cut off and dumped. Truth then wins the 24/7 title. The geeks chase him away. Carrillo dropkicks Harper into Rowan, gets cut off and they work him over in the corner. Rowan then dumps Harper and Carrillo dumps Rowan and wins. Humberto Carrillo won @ 12:40

– They hype Natalya vs. Lacey Evans and it’s historic importance.

– Next is hype for Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez.

-They show us the world cup that the winners of the Tag Team Turmoil will get. New Day cuts a promo on the match, talking about Woods’ injury, and having to overcome adversity.

-Heavy Machinery comments on the tag turmoil match, and are hungry to win; Otis wants to eat cereal out of it.

– They now hype Seth vs. the Fiend.