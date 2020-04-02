wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Dream Match Mania Coverage
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
Csonka’s WWE Dream Match Mania 2020 Review
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: The Usos are on commentary. This is current Reigns vs. 1999, $500 shirt Rock. Reigns takes control early on, delivering suplexes as they work into back and forth. Reigns dominates until Rock hits a suplex, clotheslines and Reigns battles back and dumps him. Back in and Rock fires back, but runs into a Samoan drop. Reigns covers, but Rock counters back and lays the boots to Reigns. They keep cutting to commentary and away from the match, which is annoying. Reigns takes control with a powerbomb, the superman punch and covers for 2. They trade strikes, Reigns takes control with the spear and wins. Roman Reigns defeated The Rock @ 5:30 via pin
Goldberg vs. Big E: Kofi & Big E are on commentary. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Big E is amazing here. Goldberg hits the lariat for 2. He follows with the neck breaker, hip toss and covers for 2. Goldberg dominates until Big E stuns him off the ropes and covers for 2. Big E hot shots him but Goldberg counters into a fall away slam. The spear gets 2. One more gets 1. The popup spear and dropkick follows, and Big E powders. He DDTs him on the floor, superkick by Goldberg and back in, another fall away slam follows. Superkick by Goldberg and the jackhammer finishes it. Goldberg defeated Big E @ 4:33 via pin
– Big E is not pleased he got squashed. He’s a national treasure.
Charlotte vs. Beth Phoenix: Charlotte & Beth are on commentary. Beth thinks she has the advantage since she beat Super Mario bros. in two hours. Beth takes control at the bell, but Charlotte quickly cuts her off and grounds things. Beth fires back and is cut off with a backbreaker. They keep cutting away, which is again annoying as Beth takes control. The side slam follows and Beth connects with arm drags a s thee fisherman’s suplex gets 2. Charlotte hits the spear for 2. Natural selection follows and the figure eight follows, Beth escapes, hits the Russian leg sweep and covers for 2. Beth follows with strikes and Charlotte counter into natural selection. Clotheslines follow but Beth hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Charlotte cuts her off and lays the boots to her. Beth cuts her off and Charlotte counters into a DDT. Clothesline by Beth and Charlotte grounds things. The spear follows and Charlotte covers for 2. The figure eight is escaped by Beth and Charlotte cuts her off again. The figure eight finishes it. Charlotte defeated Beth Phoenix @ 8:10 via submission
