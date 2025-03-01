Join 411’s Live WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tonight’s Countdown Show hosts are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. They start by breaking down the Men’s Elimination Chamber Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens followed by a video package for Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae. We head to a video package highlighting the Rock’s power and influence as a TKO board member. The first hour of the Countdown Show finishes up a video package for the all-new WWE version of Evolve.

The hosts for the second hour of the Countdown Show are Jackie Redmond, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Peter Rosenberg. We head to an interview with Logan Paul, who repeatedly proclaims his own greatness. Next up is a video package for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match followed by a video package for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The Countdown Show closes with one final breakdown of whether or not Cody Rhodes will accept the Rock’s offer tonight.



Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez





Liv Morgan and Naomi start the match. As soon as the match begins, Jade Cargill charges down the ramp and into the cage before the cage door can be closed. Cargill looks like she’s going to attack Morgan, but instead she attacks Naomi. Cargill beats Naomi mercilessly and repeatedly slams her into the steel. Naomi tries to crawl out of the chamber, but Cargill slams the door into her. Cargill heads to the back as officials check on Naomi. Morgan taunts Belair as medical professionals attend to Naomi. It’s announced that Naomi is unable to compete and thus has been eliminated. Bianca Belair enters at #3. Belair is clearly distraught, and Morgan takes advantage of the situation. Morgan whips Belair into the steel, but Belair fights back and goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Belair goes for a handspring moonsault, but Morgan rolls out of the way. Morgan wrenches on Belair’s neck and then slams her face into the mat. Morgan stomps a mudhole in Belair in the corner, but Belair launches Morgan face-first into the top turnbuckle. Roxanne Perez enters at #4. Perez cleans house as soon as she enters the match. Perez launches herself off Morgan in the corner and catches Belair with a hurricanrana. Perez hits Belair with a side Russian leg sweep into the cage, but Morgan catches Perez with a drop kick and rolls her up for a two count. Morgan and Perez level each other with stereo clotheslines. Bayley enters at #5. Bayley pulls Perez into her pod and repeatedly slams her head into the pod wall. Bayley follows up with a Bayley-to-Belly to Perez into the steel. Bayley squares off with Belair in the middle of the ring, and Bayley hits a sunset flip that sends Belair into the turnbuckles. Bayley heads up to the top turnbuckle and lands a diving elbow drop to Belair for a two count. Perez takes control with a powerbomb to Bayley on the outside but then gets leveled by Morgan. Alexa Bliss enters at #6. Bliss slams Perez to the mat and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Bayley rolls up Bliss from behind but only gets a two count. Bliss fights back with double knees to the back and gets a two count of her own. Perez slams Bliss into the steel and then chokes her against the cage. Bliss heads up to the top turnbuckle and dives at Bayley and Belair, but they catch her and slam her to the mat. Perez locks in a crossface on Bayley in the middle of the ring, but Bayley rolls to the outside and uses the cage to break the hold. Perez fights back with a stunner onto the middle rope and goes for a moonsault, but Bayley gets her knees up. Morgan catches Bayley with Oblivion and gets the three count. Belair stalks Morgan, so Morgan climbs to the top of a pod. Belair joins Morgan at the top of the pod, whips Morgan with her braid, and knocks her off the top of the pod. Belair dives off the top of the pod and lands on Morgan, Perez, and Bliss. Belair covers Perez but only gets a two count. Belair covers Morgan but again only gets a two count. Belair takes Bliss up to the top turnbuckle, but Morgan and Perez slide under Belair for the double powerbomb / superplex Tower of Doom. Bliss hits Perez with Twisted Bliss and gets the three count. We’re down to Morgan, Belair, and Bliss. Bliss leg sweeps Belair and stomps on the back of her head. Morgan delivers Three Amigos to Belair and goes for the 619, but Bliss catches her and goes for Sister Abigail, but Morgan counters. Bliss successfully hits Sister Abigail on Belair, but Morgan gets a quick jackknife pin on Bliss for the three count. We’re down to Morgan and Belair. Morgan heads to the top turnbuckle and connects with a diving Code Breaker, but Belair fights back with a spear for a two count. Belair drags Morgan to the outside and repeatedly slams Morgan into the cage and the pod. Belair tosses Morgan back into the ring and heads to the top turnbuckle. Belair goes for a 450 splash, but Morgan gets her knees up. Belair goes for the KOD, but Morgan counters into a Code Breaker. Belair hits the KOD and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair wins the match, last eliminating Liv Morgan.

Match Length: 29:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Tag Team Match

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae



Stratus and LeRae start the match, and Stratus immediately takes down LeRae with a Thesz Press. The action spills to the outside, and LeRae slams Stratus into the ring steps. LeRae makes the tag to Jax as Stratus makes the tag to Stratton. Jax takes control of Stratton and goes for the Annihilator, but Stratton rolls out of the way. Stratton makes the tag to Stratus, and Stratus catches Jax with a tornado DDT. LeRae tries to make the save but eats a spinebuster from Stratus. Jax regains control with a side slam and gets a two count. Jax rags dolls Stratus and then applies the stretch muffler. Jax makes the tag to LeRea, and LeRea connects with a drop kick with Stratus still in the stretch muffler. LeRae locks in a wrist lock and makes the cover for a two count. LeRae hits a suplex and drags Stratus to the corner. Jax gets the tag and backs it up on Stratus in the corner. LeRae gets the quick tag and chokes Stratus against the bottom turnbuckle. Stratus breaks free and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Stratton. Stratton connects with a handspring back elbow shot to LeRae in the corner and follows up with an Alabama Slamma. Jax rushes into the ring but eats a spinebuster from Stratton. Stratton goes for a moonsault, but LeRae knocks her off the top turnbuckle. Stratton narrowly avoided landing right on her head. Jax charges into the ring, but Stratton catches her with a back suplex. Stratton makes the tag to Stratus as LeRae tags Jax. Stratus heads up top with Jax and hits a super Stratusfaction from the top turnbuckle. Stratton gets the tag and hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax for the three count.

Match Result: Tiffany Stratton defeats Nia Jax with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Match Length: 11:39

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½