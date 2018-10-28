Join 411’s LIVE WWE Evolution 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Evolution Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Evolution Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Uniondale, New York.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Renee Young, Paige, and Beth Phoenix. First up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair. Michael Cole joins the panel to discuss the historic implications of tonight’s show, and then we head to a video package for Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai. Eve Torres joins the panel to discuss how far the women’s division has come since her days in WWE. The panel then breaks down Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. Paige picks Sane, but Young and Phoenix pick Baszler. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella. Michael Coles returns to the panel to break down Rousey vs. Bella. Paige, Phoenix, and Cole unanimously pick Rousey to retain the title.

Lzzy Hale and Nita Strauss open the show. Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox is up first.