Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Extreme Rules Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Chary Caruso, Beth Phoenix, and Sam Roberts. We start off with a video package for the Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre, which will be up first on the main card. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley.



Kickoff Show Match

Intercontinental Championship Match

Finn Balor (Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura





Balor and Nakamura lock up in the middle of the ring, and Nakamura muscles Balor to the ropes. Balor shoves Nakamura away to create distance and then mockingly calls for Nakamura to bring it. Balor levels Nakamura and follows up with a basement drop kick. Balor traps Nakamura in the corner and connects with a chop to the chest. Nakamura whips Balor to the corner, sets him up top, and hits a running corner knee shot. Balor dumps Nakamura to the outside and then dives over the top rope onto him. Balor whips Nakamura into the barricade several times before rolling Nakamura back into the ring. Balor looks for a dragon sleeper, but Nakamura reverses into an arm bar. Balor gets a foot on the ropes to break the hold, so Nakamura goes to work with knee shots to the head and neck. Nakamura connects with a knee drop to the back of the neck and gets a two count. Nakamura locks in a modified guillotine and drags Balor down to the mat. Balor fights back to his feet, breaks the hold, and levels Nakamura with an overhead kick. Nakamura charges at Balor in the corner, but Balor gets both boots up in Nakamura’s face. Balor catches Nakamura with the Sling Blade, but Nakamura fights back with a drop kick. Nakamura takes Balor up top in the corner and goes for another running corner knee shot, but Balor evades. Nakamura slams into the corner and falls to the mat. Balor heads up top and looks for the Coup de Grâce, but Nakamura knocks the ropes to make Balor lose his balance. Nakamura goes for Kinshasa, but Balor counters with a running double stomp to the chest. Balor heads up top and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Nakamura rolls out of the way. Nakamura hits a running knee strike to the back of the head and follows up with Kinshasa for the three count.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Finn Balor with Kinshasa.

Match Length: 7:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

We move on to a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe. The New Day join the Kickoff Show panel from backstage and assure us that they’ll walk away from Extreme Rules with both the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.



Kickoff Show Match

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (Champion) vs. Tony Nese





Gulak takes the fight to Nese to start, but Nese reverses and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Both men get back to their feet with the Philadelphia crowd firmly behind Gulak. Gulak catches Nese with an arm wringer, but Nese fight back with a back elbow shot. Nese sweeps the legs and goes for the cover for a one count. Nese clotheslines Gulak to the outside and cartwheels off the apron, but Gulak hops onto the apron and connects with a diving clothesline to the floor. Gulak rolls Nese back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Gulak wrenches the neck and follows up with a drop kick for another two count. Gulak again wrenches the neck, but Nese fights out and counters into a pump handle power slam. Gulak kicks the back, grabs a wrist, and hits volley of kicks to the face. Nese breaks free and German suplexes Gulak into the bottom turnbuckle. Nese goes for Running Nese, but Gulak counters with a back elbow shot. Nese drapes Gulak over the middle rope and hits a springboard moonsault onto the apron. Nese heads up top and hits a 450 splash, but Gulak kicks out at two. Nese and Gulak slug it out in the middle of the ring and Gulak goes for a sunset flip, but Nese tries to counter into the sunset driver, but Gulak counters into a powerbomb for a two count. Gulak hits the Cyclone Crash, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Drew Gulak defeats Tony Nese with the Cyclone Crash.

Match Length: 7:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans.



No Holds Barred Tag Team Match

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre





Reigns and McIntyre start the match and slug it out in the middle of the ring. McIntyre whips Reigns to the corner, but Reigns fights back with a stiff punch. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but McIntyre floats over and makes the tag to McMahon. McMahon traps Reigns in the corner and peppers him with a volley of jabs. Reigns fights out, corners McMahon, and goes to work with mounted corner punches. Reigns makes the tag to Taker and Taker goes for Old School, but McMahon pulls Taker back to the mat and works him over in the corner. Taker reverses positions and pounds on McMahon in the corner. Taker levels McMahon with a clothesline and then successfully hits Old School. McMahon finally makes the tag to McIntyre, and McIntyre fearlessly starts punching Taker right in the face. McIntyre clotheslines Taker to the outside, but Taker lands on his feet. Taker pulls McIntyre out of the ring and rams his lower back into the apron. Taker puts McIntyre on the apron and hits the apron leg drop. Reigns gets the tag and connects with a volley of clotheslines in the corner. Reigns levels McIntyre with a big boot and sets up for the Superman Punch, but McMahon distracts Reigns from the apron. McIntyre dumps Reigns to the outside, so Take grabs a chair and chases McMahon up the ramp. McIntyre rolls Reigns back into the ring and hits a suplex for a two count. McMahon returns to ringside and gets the tag from McIntyre. McMahon goes back to the ground and pound offense and makes the cover for a two count of his own. McIntyre gets the tag and tosses Reigns across the ring for another two count. McIntyre locks in an arm bar and then transitions to an overhead wrist lock. Reigns fights back to his feet, but McIntyre whips him to the corner and lands a stiff punch. Reigns fights out of the corner and his a Samoan Drop. McIntyre charges at Reigns in the corner, but Reigns evades, and McIntyre posts himself in the corner. Taker and McMahon get the tags, and Taker hits Snake Eyes followed by a big boot. Taker knocks McIntyre off the apron and then clotheslines McMahon to the outside. Taker heads to the outside and preps an announce table for mayhem. Taker goes for the Last Ride through the announce table, but Elias shows up out of nowhere and levels Taker with a guitar shot to the back. Reigns goes after Elias, but McIntyre levels Reigns with the Claymore Kick. Taker tries to choke slam Elias, but McIntyre makes the save with a Claymore Kick to Taker. McIntyre and Elias put Taker on the announce table as McMahon heads up top. MCMAHON HITS A DIVING ELBOW DROP FROM THE TOP THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! McIntyre and Elias drags Taker back into the ring, position him in the corner, and wedge a garbage can in front of him. MCMAHON HITS COAST TO COAST INTO THE GARBAGE CAN AND TAKER!!! Reigns takes out McIntyre and Elias on the outside as McMahon drags Taker to the middle of the ring. TAKER SITS UP!!! Choke slam to McMahon followed by a choke slam to Elias. Taker calls for the Tombstone, but McIntyre tries to catch him with a Claymore Kick from behind, but Reigns makes the save with a Superman Punch. Reigns tosses McMahon to Taker, and Taker hits McMahon with the Tombstone for the three count.

Match Result: The Undertaker defeats Shane McMahon with the Tombstone.

Match Length: 16:58

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Revival (Champions) vs. The Usos





Dawson and Jey start the match, and Jey catches Dawson with a backslide pin for a two count. Dawson catches Jey with an arm wringer, but Jimmy makes the blind tag. Wilder gets the tag, but Jimmy levels both of his opponents with punches. Jey gets the tag, but Wilder ducks a double super kick and rolls out of the ring. The Usos go for stereo suicide dives, but the Revival catch them with mid-air punches between the ropes. The Usos regroup and successfully hit stereo dives over the top rope. Jey rolls Wilder back into the ring and goes for a suplex, but Dawson makes the blind tag. Wilder lures Jey out of the ring where Dawson levels him with a clothesline. Dawson whips Jey into the barricade and then heads into the ring so that the referee can begin his count. Jey beats the count back into the ring, but Dawson goes right to work with a series of standing elbow drops. Wilder gets the tag and levels Jey with a single punch. Wilder catapults Jey into the bottom rope and gets a two count. Wilder locks in a rear waist lock, but Jey fights back to his feet and breaks the hold. Dawson gets the tag and prevents Jey from making the tag to Jimmy. Jey catches Dawson with a back suplex and a back body drop before making the tag to Jimmy. Wilder had the referee distracted, so he didn’t see the tag to Jimmy, so Jey is still technically the legal man. Wilder gets the tag and heads up top for a diving elbow drop over Dawson’s knee. Dawson gets the knee and takes Jey up top. Dawson goes for a superplex, but Dawson and Jey brawl before they both tumble to the outside. Wilder gets the tag, but Jey dives across the ring to FINALLY make the hot tag to Jimmy. Jimmy hits a Samoan Drop to Wilder and then delivers one to Dawson as well. Jimmy hits Dawson with Back It On Up, but Wilder catches Jimmy with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Dawson and Jey get the tags, and Jey hits Dawson with an assisted Samoan Drop for a two count. Dawson blocks a super kick and follows up with a brain buster for a two count of his own. Dawson takes Jey up top and hits a superplex as Wilder makes the blind tag. Wilder heads up top for a diving splash, but Jimmy breaks up the pin with a diving splash of his own. All four men slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Jey levels both Dawson and Wilder with super kicks. Jimmy gets the tag and blocks a tornado DDT from Wilder. Wilder makes the tag to Dawson, and the Revival hit Jimmy with the Shatter Machine for the three count.

Match Result: Scott Dawson defeats Jimmy Uso after hitting the Shatter Machine.

Match Length: 12:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Aleister Black vs. Cesaro





Black goes for Black Mass as soon as the bell rings, but Cesaro ducks. Black goes to work with strikes and kicks that send Cesaro to the outside. Black hits a moonsault to the outside and sits to stare at Cesaro. The action returns to the ring, and Black hits diving double knees out of the corner for a two count. Black again sets up for Black Mass, but Cesaro counters with a forearm shot. Black goes for a springboard moonsault, but Cesaro shoves him over the top rope and to the floor. Cesaro drags Black back into the ring and hits a springboard European uppercut. Cesaro lifts Black into a gut wrench suplex and gets a two count. Cesaro connects with two standing elbow drops and a double stomp for another two count. Cesaro locks in an arm bar, but Black fights back to his feet and hits a springboard moonsault. Black and Cesaro slug it out in the middle of the ring. Black again goes for diving double knees out of the corner, but Cesaro catches Black on his shoulders and counters into a pop-up European uppercut. That was beautiful. Cesaro goes for another springboard European uppercut, but Black counters with a mid-air leaping knee shot. Cesaro dumps Black to the outside, but Black charges right back into the ring. Cesaro goes for another pop-up powerbomb, but his leg gives out. Black takes down Cesaro into a knee bar, but Cesaro counters into a Sharpshooter and then transitions into a crossface. Black rolls Cesaro into a pinning predicament and gets a two count. Black and Cesaro trade uppercuts and Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Black blocks. Black hits Black Mass, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Aleister Black defeats Cesaro with Black Mass.

Match Length: 9:48

Slimmer’s Rating: ****