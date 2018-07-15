Join 411’s LIVE WWE Extreme Rules Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Report. We are LIVE in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show Panel is Renee Young, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts. Finn Balor joins the panel and says that he wouldn’t want to be Kevin Owens, locked in a cage with Braun Strowman tonight. Moving on to his match with Constable Baron Corbin, he says that he’s been dealing with big guys like Corbin his whole life. He says that you have to make enemies to get where you want to be in this business, even if those are powerful enemies like Constable Corbin.



Kickoff Show Match

Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas w/ Zelina Vega





Almas strikes first with a still chop to the chest. Almas goes for a back elbow shot, but Sin Cara puts on the brakes to avoid contact. Almas charges at Sin Cara, but Sin Cara back body drops him to the outside. Sin Cara goes for a suicide dive to the outside, but Almas catches him with a mid-air elbow shot. Almas rolls Sin Cara back into the ring and stomps on Sin Cara. Almas hits a rope-assisted back breaker and makes the cover for a two count. Almas gets back to his feet and connects with a back elbow shot that knocks Sin Cara out of the ring. Almas heads to the outside and rolls Sin Cara back into the ring. Almas stomps on Sin Cara’s head and locks in an arm bar. Sin Cara fights back to his feet and slugs it out with Almas in the middle of the ring. Sin Cara hits a springboard crossbody followed by a springboard moonsault and a reverse hurricanrana. Almas heads up top, but Sin Cara catches him with an enzuigiri. Sin Cara heads to the apron and climbs up top with Almas. Almas pushes Sin Cara backwards, but Sin Cara slides between the turnbuckles and pushes Almas off the top, onto the apron. Sin Cara heads back up top and hits a hurricanrana from the top to Almas on the apron. Sin Cara rolls Almas back into the ring and connects with a top rope frog splash, but Zelina Vega distracts the referee, preventing him from making the three count. Almas regains control with running double knees in the corner and then follows up with La Sombra for the three count.

Match Result: Andrade “Cien” Almas defeats Sin Cara with La Sombra.

Match Length: 7:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **

Shinsuke Nakamura joins the Kickoff Show panel from backstage to answer questions about his match with Jeff Hardy, but he says there’s a bad connection and he can’t hear the questions. He calls Sam Roberts a clown but refuses to discuss Jeff Hardy.

We move on to a discussion of the Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. Booker T and Sam Roberts pick the Bludgeon Brothers, but Otunga picks Team Hell No. We move on to a video package for Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre interrupt the panel to discuss the Intercontinental Championship. He says that Seth Rollins may have the fans behind him tonight, but Dolph knows better than anyone how quickly the fans can turn on you. McIntyre reminds us that he’s going to be at ringside with the best seat in the house for the best match of the night. Ziggler says that these days he’s about winning matches, not stealing the show. Booker T picks Ziggler, but Otunga and Sam Roberts pick Rollins.



Kickoff Show Match

Six-Man Tag Team Tables Match

The New Day vs. Sanity





Chaos erupts right from the start, and the New Day dump Sanity to the outside. They head to the outside, and Big R whips Dain into the ring steps. The New Day set up a table at ringside, but Young and Wolfe roll Big E back into the ring and stomp him down to the mat. Wolfe hits Big E with a spinning neck breaker followed by a top rope elbow drop from Young. Young and Wolfe trap Big E again the ropes and continue their assault. Young and Wolfe try to dump Big E over the top rope and through the table and ringside, but Kingston and Woods make the save. They dump Young and Wolfe to the outside and follow up with stereo somersault dives to the outside. Dain heads back into the ring and then immediately takes out both Kingston and Woods with a suicide dive to the outside. Wolfe rolls Kingston back into the ring and take him up top as Young and Dain stack two more tables at ringside. Young joins Wolfe up top, but Big E and Woods slide under them for a double powerbomb, double stomp combination. Big E and Woods rolls Young onto a table at ringside, but Dain dumps Kingston off the top to prevent him from diving through Young. Dain takes out Big E and Woods but eats Trouble in Paradise from Kingston. Kingston looks to slingshot over the top rope and through Young and the table, but Wolfe makes the save. Kingston tries to suplex Wolfe through the table, but Wolfe blocks and holds Kingston long enough for Young to head up top and connect with a diving elbow drop to Kingston through the table for the win.

Match Result: Eric Young puts Kofi Kingston through a table with a diving elbow drop.

Match Length: 7:37

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

”Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (Champions) vs. The B-Team





Hardy and Dallas start the match, and Hardy whips Dallas hard to the corner. Hardy goes to work with mounted punches and follows up with a running leg drop for a two count. Dallas rolls the to the outside to consult with Axel before heading back into the ring. Wyatt gets the tag from Hardy and briefly faces off with Dallas before Dallas makes the tag to Axel. Wyatt traps Axel in the corner and beats him down to the mat. Wyatt whips Axel to the ropes and levels him with a running head butt. Wyatt misses a running splash in the corner, and Axel takes advantage to work over Wyatt in the corner. Wyatt regains control with a running clotheslines and makes the tag to Hardy. Hardy connects with a pair of running clotheslines in the corner and drops Axel with a boot to the face. Hardy heads up top and hits a diving leg drop for a two count. Hardy goes for the Side Effect, but Axel blocks and chokes Hardy across the second rope. Axel makes the tag to Dallas, and Dallas drops Hardy with a short clothesline. Dallas applies a rear chin lock on the mat before making the tag back to Axel. Axel locks in arm bar, but Hardy breaks the hold and hits the Side Effect. Wyatt gets the tag from Hardy as Dallas gets the tag from Axel. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Axel makes the save. Wyatt dumps Axel to the outside and hits Dallas with a uranage. Hardy gets the tag from Wyatt, but Axel distracts Hardy and dumps Wyatt to the outside. Dallas hits Hardy with the rope hung swinging neckbreaker, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Bo Dallas defeats Matt Hardy with the rope hung swinging neckbreaker.

Match Length: 8:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin





Balor and Corbin lock up to start, and Corbin muscles Balor to the corner. Corbin delivers an elbow shot to the top of the head and then beats Balor down to the mat. Corbin goes for a sunset flip, but Balor rolls through and connects with a basement drop kick to the face. Corbin regains control and again muscles Balor the corner. Corbin locks in an arm trap chin lock, but Balor breaks the hold and dumps Corbin out of the ring. Corbin charges right back into the ring and levels Balor with a running clothesline. Corbin stomps on Balor’s lower back and again whips him to the corner. Balor rolls to the apron, but Corbin levels him with a stiff punch. Corbin pulls Balor back to the middle of the ring and gets a two count. Corbin goes back to the arm trap chin lock, but Balor escapes and levels Corbin with a running forearm shot. Balor hits an enzuigiri and heads up top, but Corbin pulls him down and hits a choke slam backbreaker for a looong two count. Corbin whips Balor to the corner, but Balor fights back with a Swing Blade. Corbin regains control with Deep Six for another looong two count. Corbin goes for a powerbomb, but Balor blocks and drop kicks Corbin into the corner. Balor heads up top, but Corbin knocks the ropes to make Balor lose his balance. Corbin goes for End of Days, but Balor counters into an inside cradle for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Baron Corbin by countering End of Days into an inside cradle.

Match Length: 8:20

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

We head backstage where the Bludgeon Brothers are attacking Team Hell No. They throw Daniel Bryan into a garage door and then use a mallet to crush Kane’s ankle between two doors. It’s unclear if Team Hell No will be able to compete tonight.



James Ellsworth in a Cage Match

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (Champion) vs. Asuka





Asuka immediately takes the fight to Carmella delivers a stiff kick to the back. Carmella fights back and slams Asuka to the mat before calling up to Ellsworth in the cage. Ellsworth throws down a chain to Carmella, but Asuka steps on it to prevent Carmella from grabbing it. The referee tosses the chain to the outside, but Ellsworth throws down a spray bottle while the referee’s back is turned. Asuka hits the hip attack, but Carmella kicks out at two. Asuka dumps Carmella to the outside and delivers a suplex on the floor as Ellsworth tries to pick the cage lock high above. Asuka whips Carmella into the barricade as Ellsworth finally opens the cage door. Ellsworth tries to climb down to the ring, but his foot gets caught, and he ends up dangling upside down from the cage. Asuka attacks the defenseless Ellsworth, but the ring crew show up to try to free him. They lower the cage a few feet, but Asuka tosses them out of the ring and resumes her attack on Ellsworth. Carmella sneaks up behind Asuka, shoves her face-first into the cage, and makes the cover for the three count. After the match, Asuka continues to beat on Ellsworth as Carmella flees up the ramp with her title. German Suplex to Ellsworth! Another German to Ellsworth! Asuka Lock on Ellsworth!

Match Result: Carmella defeats Asuka after shoving her face-first into the cage.

Match Length: 5:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ¾*

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship is up next.