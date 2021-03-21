Join 411’s Live WWE Fastlane Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Fastlane 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card, including Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, which evidently is on the card tonight. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus followed by a discussion of Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair. We head to a video package for Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton followed by a video package for Big E vs. Apollo Crews. The panelists discuss Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, and they let us know that McMahon may have injured his knee while training earlier today. It’s unclear if McMahon will be able to compete tonight. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins, and Rollins promises to teach Shinsuke Nakamura a lesson in respect tonight.



United States Championship Match

Riddle (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali w/ RETRIBUTION





Ali heads to the outside as soon as the bell rings before methodically making his way back between the ropes. Riddle and Ali lock up in the middle of the ring, and Riddle takes down Ali. Riddle goes to work with knees to the ribs and follows up with a gutwrench suplex. Riddle goes for a running senton, but Ali gets his boots up to block. Ali positions Riddle under the bottom turnbuckle and kicks him in the ribs. Ali grapevines the body and wrenches on the neck, but Riddle breaks free with a volley of back elbow shots. Ali goes for a running neckbreaker, but Riddle counters into a sleeper. Riddle hits a running forearm shot in the corner and follows up with a penalty kick, a powerbomb, and the Final Flash knee for a looong two count. Riddle heads up top and goes for the Floating Bro, but Ali gets his knees up. Riddle hits a fisherman buster suplex, but Ali kicks out and transitions into the Koji Clutch. Riddle rolls and tries to counter into a powerbomb, but Riddle can’t lift Ali and instead simply drops him to the mat. Ali charges at Riddle, but Riddle gets his feet up. Riddle heads up top, but Ali sweeps his legs. Riddle pulls Ali up top with him and hits Bro Derek from the second rope for the three count. After the match, Ali berates RETRIBUTION. He gets in RECKONING’s face, but she turns and walks out of the ring. SLAPJACK follows RECKONING up the ramp. T-BAR and MACE deliver a double team choke slam to Ali before leaving him alone in the ring.

Match Result: Riddle defeats Mustafa Ali with Bro Derek from the second rope.

Match Length: 9:26

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan.