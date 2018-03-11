Join 411’s LIVE WWE Fastlane Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Fastlane 2018 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Columbus, Ohio.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Booker T, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott. Booker, Roberts, and Otunga unanimously pick Flair to win the match. We move on to a brief discussion of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev before breaking down Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella. Booker and Otunga pick Becky Lynch & Naomi, but Roberts picks Natalya & Carmella.

Next up is a video package for The Usos vs. The New Day. Charly Caruso is backstage with the New Day, and Big E assures us that the New Day can still bring it in the ring. Xavier Woods says that the Usos were forced to be brothers, but the New Day chose to be a team and chose to be the best tag team in WWE. We move on to a video package for Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton, but Jinder Mahal interrupts the Kickoff Show panel to remind us that he is a more deserving champion than either Roode or Orton.

Dolph Ziggler joins the panel from backstage to answer questions from social media. Ziggler says that he doesn’t regret giving up the United States Championship, because he stopped caring about what the WWE Universe thinks long ago. He hasn’t been hurt for more than a week in thirteen years, and he comes to work EVERY DAY to prove he’s the best. He knows that his may be his best chance to prove his legacy and prove that he didn’t just talk about being the best in the world.



Kickoff Show Match

Tye Dillinger & Breezango vs. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin





Breeze and Gable start the match, but Breeze makes the quick tag to Fandango. Fandango dons amateur wrestling headgear to taunt Gable before making the quick tag back to Breeze. All six men rush into the ring, but the faces quickly clean house. We’re back to Breeze and Gable as the legal men, and Gable levels Breeze as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Benjamin firmly in control of Breeze in the middle of the ring. Benjamin drives a knee into Breeze’ arm and then locks in an arm bar. Benjamin tags Gable, and together then deliver double team knees to the gut and double team knees to the face. Gable continues the focus on Breeze’ arm and locks in an arm bar of his own. Gable hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and makes the cover, but Fandango makes the save. Gable tags Rawley, and Rawley knocks Fandango off the apron. Breeze catches Rawley with a jawbreaker and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dillinger. Gable gets the tag from Rawley, but Dillinger cleans house. Dillinger goes for the Tye Breaker, but Benjamin makes the save. Gable catches Dillinger with a rolling kick before tagging Benjamin. Benjamin makes the quick tag to Rawley before getting dumped to the outside. Dillinger delivers the Tye Breaker, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Tye Dillinger defeats Mojo Rawley with the Tye Breaker.

Match Length: 7:32

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

The Kickoff Show closes with a breakdown of the Six Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship. Young and Otunga pick John Cena, Booker picks Baron Corbin, and Roberts picks AJ Styles.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev w/ Aiden English





Nakamura goes for a single leg takedown to start, but Rusev counters into a rear waist lock. Rusev flips Nakamura to the mat and makes the cover for a quick one count. Rusev locks in an arm bar and leverages Nakamura down to the mat. Rusev wrenches the arm and locks in a standing side head lock. Nakamura creates distance and hits a knee drop, but Rusev quickly regains control with a stiff punch and a series of arm wrenches. Nakamura cartwheels to break Rusev’s hold and calls for Rusev to bring it, but Rusev simply rolls out of the ring to double down on the head games. Rusev rolls back into the ring long enough to break the referee’s count and then immediately heads back to the outside. Nakamura gives chase and connects with a knee shot on the apron. Nakamura rolls Rusev back into the ring, but Rusev splashes him on the apron and kicks him back to the outside. Rusev whips Nakamura into the barricade and then into the ring apron. Rusev whips Nakamura into the barricade a second time and then rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Rusev locks in an arm-trap sleeper hold, but Nakamura breaks the hold with an elbow shot and transitions into a heel hook. Rusev makes it to the ropes to break the hold and regains control with a swinging side slam for a two count. Rusev hits an elbow drop and applies a modified Cobra Clutch. Nakamura breaks the hold, hits the ropes, and levels Rusev with a running kick. Nakamura lands a volley of kicks and follows up with a running knee shot in the corner. Nakamura hits his trademark elevated corner knee shot and gets a two count. Nakamura locks in a front face lock and Rusev tries to power out, but Rusev’s knee gives out on him. Rusev finally manages to counter into a fall-away slam and follows up with a massive roundhouse kick for a looong two count. Rusev goes for the Machka Kick, but Nakamura counters with a series of kicks of his own. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Rusev tries to counter into the Accolade, but Nakamura escapes. Nakamura again goes for the Kinshasa, but Rusev successfully counters into the Machka Kick for another looong two count. Rusev stomps on the back again goes for the Accolade, but Nakamura slides out the back and hits a Kinshasa to the back of the head. Nakamura hits a second Kinshasa, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Rusev with the Kinshasa.

Match Length: 14:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode (Champion) vs. Randy Orton





Roode grabs a quick rear waist lock, but Orton reverses into a waist lock of his own. Roode counters into an arm wringer, but Orton creates distance to catch a breather. Orton takes control with a standing side head lock and drops Roode with a shoulder block. Orton hits the ropes and goes for another shoulder block, but Roode counters with a shoulder block of his own. Roode hits the ropes and levels Orton with a second shoulder block, but Orton fights back with a back elbow shot. Roode muscles Orton to the corner, but Orton fights out with an uppercut. Orton goes for an RKO, but Roode blocks and rolls out of the ring. Roode heads back into the ring and goes for the Glorious DDT, but this time it’s Orton who blocks and rolls out of the ring. We get a shot from backstage where Jinder Mahal is watching this match with great interest. Back in the arena, Orton heads back into the ring and dumps Roode gut-first onto the top rope. Orton stomps on the chest and lands a jab in the corner, but Roode charges out of the corner and levels Orton with a clothesline. Roode hits a standing knee drop to the face and locks in a seated rear chin lock. Orton fights up to his feet and uses his height advantage to break the hold. Roode goes for a suplex, but his injured midsection prevents him from hitting it. Orton successfully hits a suplex and peppers Roode with jabs, but Roode regains control with a swinging neck breaker. Roode heads up top and connects with a diving clothesline from the top. Roode sets up for the Glorious DDT, but Orton counters into a rollup pin for a two count. Orton hits a power slam, and Roode rolls to the apron. Orton goes for his trademark rope-assisted DDT, but Roode counters into a back body drop over the tope rope. Orton lands on his feet on the apron and heads back into the ring, but Roode catches him with a blockbuster. Orton fights back by successfully hitting the rope-assisted DDT and sets up for the RKO, but Roode tries to counter into the Glorious DDT, but Orton counters into a rollup pin for another two count. The action spills to the outside, and Orton whips Roode into the barricade. Orton drops Roode back-first onto the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Orton covers Roode but again only gets a two count. Orton takes Roode up top and goes for a superplex, but Roode counters into a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Roode heads back up top, but Orton knocks the ropes and crotches Roode on the top turnbuckle. Orton joins Roode up top and successfully hit a top rope superplex for a looong two count. Orton and Roode get back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Roode gets a backslide pin but only gets a two count. Roode hits a spinebuster but again only gets a two count. Roode heads up top and dives at Orton, but Orton hits a mid-air RKO OUT OF NOWHERE for the three count. After the match, Jinder Mahal makes his way down to the ring and attacks Orton. Roode hits Mahal with a Glorious DDT and then hits Orton with a second Glorious DDT.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Bobby Roode with an RKO OUT OF NOWHERE

Match Length: 19:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella





Lynch and Carmella start the match, and Lynch quickly rolls up Carmella for a two count. Lynch goes for a quick Dis-arm-her, but Carmella makes it to the ropes and then tags Natalya. Lynch hits an arm drag takedown and tags Naomi. Naomi lands a kick to the back of Natalya’s leg and goes for a splash in the corner, but Natalya side steps to avoid contact. Naomi hits a wheelbarrow stunner and goes for the split-legged moonsaut, but Carmella knocks the ropes to break Naomi’s momentum. Natalya hits a powerbomb out of the corner and makes the tag to Carmella. Carmella connects with a Bronco Buster in the corner and makes the tag back to Natalya. Natalya hits a snapmare takedown, muscles Naomi to the corner, and makes the tag back to Carmella. Carmella pulls Naomi’s hair between the ropes and then beats her mercilessly on the apron. Carmella makes the quick tag back to Natalya and Natalya goes for a back suplex, but Naomi flips over and makes the tag to Lynch. Lynch hits the Bexploder on Natalya, but Natalya still manages to tag Carmella. Naomi gets the tag from Lynch and works over Carmella before making the quick tag back to Lynch. Lynch hits a leg drop from the top, but Natalya distracts Lynch with the Money in the Bank briefcase long enough for Carmella to hit a super kick for the three count.

Match Result: Carmella defeats Becky Lynch with a super kick.

Match Length: 8:50

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼