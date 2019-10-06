Join 411’s Live WWE Hell in a Cell Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Review

– Charly, Coach, Booker T, and horrible Sam Roberts are the pre-show panel.

– Nikki & Alexa join us via video, and claim the Kabuki Warriors haven’t earned a title shot, but are fighting champions. Booker tries to defend the challengers getting a shot, while Bliss and Nikki cut him off, noting that they only have singles accomplishments.

– They hype Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte and Kayla interviews Charlotte. Charlotte says Bayley is a tough girl act, and tonight she will expose her and become a 10-time champion.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya : They lock up and Natalya quickly grounds the action. They separate, Evans follows with kicks and grounds things, and covers for 2. They work into counters and Natalya celebrates. Natalya grounds things, but Evans counters out and starts working the arm. Evans then transitions to a side headlock, Natalya to her feet and Evans follows with a shoulder tackle. Evans again counters back and covers for 2. Natalya looks for an arm bar, Evans makes the ropes and then cradles Natalya for 2. Evans to the floor, Natalya follows and gets slammed to the steps. Evans starts attacking the knee, slamming it off the steps and then off of the apron. Back in and Evans follows with the slingshot elbow drop for 2. Evans goes back to the knee, hits the broncobuster and covers for 2. Evans grounds things, slams Natalya’s face off the mat and then goes back to the knee; the basement dropkick follows for 2. Evans keeps things grounded, Natalya fights to her feet and gets slammed back down. Evans looks for a sharpshooter, Natalya fights out and dumps Evans. Evans back in and lays the boots to Natalya, but Natalya battles back until Evans hits a clothesline. The Mero-sault misses and Natalya locks on the sharpshooter. Evans taps. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans @ 9:25 via submission

– They hype the Smackdown on Fox debut.

– Ali is interviewed backstage and Ali says that he’s had some setbacks, he’s frustrated,but he will find his momentum. Randy Orton arrives and talks shit to him, and they set up a match for tonight.

– Kayla interviews Rowan and says Reigns may have won a battle, but this is a war, a war he plans to win. There are no rules tonight, and after they win tonight, he and Harper will get the respect they deserve.

– We get highlights of Tyson Fury’s issues with Braun on Smackdown, likely building to a match at Sweet Saudi Money IV.

Raw Women’s Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks : Banks attacks as they lower the cell and slams Lynch to the ramp and then the barricade. Lynch then kicks the door into Banks’ face and they brawl in the cell an into the ring. Lynch grabs the chain for the door and nails Lynch with body shots. She then dropkicks Banks to the floor and whips her to the cell. Lynch now locks the cell, but Banks whips her into the cell but Lynch whips her to the steps. Lynch pulls out a table, slides it in and also pulls out a ladder until Banks cuts her off with chair shots. Banks sets up the ladder but Lynch follows with chair shots. Back in and Banks gets cradles for 2. Lynch slams her onto the chair and Banks fires back and dropkicks the chair into Lynch’s face covering for 2. Lynch battles back with an XPLODER, dropkicks her into the cell a few times and Banks sends Lynch into the ladder with meteora. Back in and Banks covers for 2. Banks dumps her to the floor, and slams her arm in the door. Back in and Banks covers for 2. Banks then Pillmanizes the arm and covers for 2. She grounds the action, continuing to focus on the arm. Banks sets up the chair and sits Lynch on it. Meteora follows for 2. Banks wedged a chair in the cell, slides another in and Lynch cradles her for 2. She kicks a chair into Banks and dropkicks her to the cell. Lynch follows with strikes and kicks, posts Banks and hits an XPLODER into the cage. Lynch sets up a chair back in the ring, they trade strikes, and Lynch drop toeholds her into the chair and covers for 2. Lynch heads up top and Banks crotches her, but Lynch throws a chair at her and the missile dropkick follows for 2. To the floor they go and Banks attacks with kendo shots, she wedges it in the cell and does so with another. Lynch battles back, slams Banks into the kendos and then sets a chair onto them. She adds in another kendo and sits banks on the chair and follows with a dropkick off the apron; brave spot. Back in and the top rope leg drop follows for 2. Lynch sets up the table, but Banks hits the backstabber. They work up top and they trade and Banks hits meteora through the table for 2. Banks gets another kendo and locks on the banks statement with it. Lynch fights, slides to the floor and escapes. Kendo shots to Banks follow and Lynch just lights her up. Banks then whips her into the chair wedged in the cell and back in, Banks brings in more chairs and piles then up. She follows with repeated chair shots on Lynch, heads up top and poses. Lynch cuts her off with a chair shot, follows her up and hits an avalanche XPLODER and disarmher. Banks taps. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks @ 23:40 via submission

Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan : They brawl at the bell with the monsters dumping Bryan and then Reigns. Bryan flies back in with a missile dropkick and suicide dive. The faces run wild as Harper is down, favoring his knee. He back to action but limping around as Rowan and Reigns work back into the ring and Rowan hits a dropkick but misses the splash. Reigns follows with a Samoan drop for 2. Harper cuts him off with a superkick and covers for 2. Rowan follows with an elbow drop for 2. They double team Reigns, Bryan back in and they cut him off and dump him to the floor. They then beat down Reigns, clearing the ring and the monsters follow them out and maintain control. Rowan grabs the steps and hits Reigns with them. Back in and they isolate Bryan. Double teams follow for 2. They look for doomsday but Reigns makes the save and Bryan gets a victory roll for 2. Rowan takes out Reigns, Bryan gets the Lebell lock on Rowan, but Harper makes the save. The jackhammer by Rowan follows for 2. Bryan battles back, Rowan gets posted and Harper hits the Michinoku driver for 2 as Reigns makes the save. He follows with clotheslines, but Rowan low bridges Reigns. Bryan attacks, takes out Rowan and lays in kicks on Harper. He takes out the knee and lays in more kicks. Rowan cuts him off and Reigns then takes him out until Harper hits a suicide dive. The monsters start dismantling announce tables, slam Bryan into the apron and then slam Reigns on the floor. Rowan tears apart a barricade and hits Reigns with it. They take Bryan into an announce table and Bryan counters the powerbomb with a RANA and Reigns spears Rowan through an announce table. Everyone is down. Back in and Bryan hits shotgun dropkicks on Harper, takes him up top and Harper counters the RANA into a superbomb for 2. He follows with dragon suplexes, but Bryan counters back and the superman punch, busaiku knee and spear finish it for the faces. Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper & Erick Rowan @ 16:55 via pin

– Post match, Reigns & Bryan tease shaking hands, but Bryan pulls back and offers a hug. They hug.

– Charly interviews Seth Rollins. Seth says that he’s not sure how to prepare for tonight. He’s never encountered anything like the Fiend, and tonight will be a test. But he will be ready, will survive and to burn it to the ground… at least he hopes so.

Randy Orton vs. Ali : They lock up and Orton grounds things right away. Ali counters out and Orton takes him to the corner and follows with chops. Uppercuts follows, Ali fires back and lays in chops. Orton eye pokes him and Ali heads up top, but Orton knocks him to the floor. Orton follows him out and lays the boots to him and suplexes him onto the announce table. He does it again and rolls back in. Ali beats the count, but Orton follows with the stomps. He dumps him again and Ali counters back with a dropkick. Orton quickly cuts him off by posting him. and back in, Orton covers for 2. Orton grounds things, Ali fights but Orton follows with strikes. Ali slowly fires back, hits kicks and elbows and then rights and chops. Orton cuts him off with a shot to the ribs, but Ali hits a dropkick and Orton powders. Ali follows with a suicide dive. He continue to attack with strikes, Orton rolls him back in but Ali keeps firing away. The enziguri and rolling x-factor follows for 2. Orton cuts him off with the snap slam for 2. Ali fires back with a spin kick, heads up top and the 450 misses, rolls through and then hits a tornado DDT. The 450 misses, and Orton hits the draping DDT. He celebrates, and the RKO Is countered and Ali cradles him for 2. The enziguri follows and Ali rolls into an RKO and that’s that. Randy Orton defeated Ali @ 12:10 via pin

Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors : Nikki and Sane begin. Sane attacks, takes out Bliss and Asuka tags in as the challengers take control. Asuka runs wild and covers for 2. Nikki fires back, tags in Bliss and she takes down Asuka and the double knees moonsault follows. Bliss follows with strikes and covers for 2. Nikki tags back in and they double team Asuka as Nikki covers for 2. Asuka fires back with a flurry of strikes, dumps Nikki but Nikki traps her in the ring skirt as Bliss follows with a dropkick. Asuka fights back on the champions, and back in, covers for 2. Sane tags in and chokes out Bliss in the ropes by using the hair. Bliss manages a cradle fr 2, but Sane cuts her off and tags in Asuka. The ass attack follows, and Asuka then works an octopus hold in the ropes as the challengers continue to show some heelish tendencies. They continue to isolate Bliss, ankle lock by Asuka and then grapevines the leg. Bliss fights, Asuka transitions to the half crab and Bliss escapes but gets slammed down. Sane tags back in and lays the boots to Bliss and pokes Nikki’s eyes and his the sliding D on Bliss, and gets 2 after the ref was distracted by Nikki. Asuka tags back in and follows with kicks, gets another ankle lock, but Bliss counters out and tags in Nikki. Sane joins her but Nikki runs wild with clotheslines and a bulldog. She takes out Asuka, heads up top and the high cross follows for 2. Sane counters the purge, hits an Alabama slam and heads up top. The elbow drop eats knees and the anarchist suplex follows until Asuka makes the save. Asuka takes out Bliss, tags in and lays in kicks on Nikki. Kawada kicks follow but Nikki cuts her off with a clothesline. Asuka mists Nikki, hits the head kick and we have new champions. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 10:35 via pin

The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman vs. The OC : Bearded Brothers unite. Unfortunately, Strowman didn’t follow the rules of teaming with the former War Raiders, and didn’t paint up. Anderson and Ivar begin, they lock up and work into counters until Ivar a hits shoulder tackle. He grounds the action, but Anderson fires back as Gallows tags in. Ivar fights back, cleans house and then rolls into a tag, Erik runs wild on Gallows, but Styles cuts him off. Gallows follows with a head kick, and then a fall away slam. He follows with strikes in the corner, Styles tags in and Erik fights Gallows off until Styles lays the boots to him. Strowman cuts off Styles until Gallows takes him out. PELE by Styles and that gets 2. Styles lays the boots to Erik, follows with chops as Anderson tags in. The spinebuster follows for 2. He grounds things and Erik hits a desperation forearm. Styles cuts off the tag but Erik hits a backdrop and tags in Strowman. Strowman runs wild with shoulder tackles, corner clotheslines and then tackles on the floor to all three OC members. Back in and he ends up predictably posting himself. Styles follows with the calf crusher, but Erik makes the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, Strowman is chop blocked and the OC gets DQ’d for kicking too much ass. The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman defeated The OC @ 8:10 via disqualification for kicking too much ass

– Post match, the Vikings take out the Good Brothers while Braun lays out Styles with a KO shot to tease the Fury match.

– The Street Profits hype the PPV and upcoming draft. Carmella loses the 24/7 championship to Tamina.