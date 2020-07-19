Join 411’s Live WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida. The Kickoff Show panelists are Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Brawn Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T call in remotely to discuss the Wyatt Swamp Fight. We head to the back where the New Day are getting tables match advice from D-Von Dudley. D-Von says the key to winning a tables match is simply… to put your opponents through a table.

Next up is a video package for Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, and then we head backstage where MVP and Bobby Lashley are getting ready for MVP’s United States Championship Match again Apollo Crews. MVP says that Apollo Crews may “officially” be the United States Championship, but tonight he has to face the greatest United States Champion of all time. We head to a video package for the Eye for an Eye Match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. JBL picks Mysterio to win the match, but Booker T goes with Seth Rollins.



Kickoff Show Match

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy



Murphy goes for a running knee shot as soon as the bell rings, but Owens side steps him and lands a volley of punches in the corner. Owens goes for a stunner, but Murphy blocks and hits a knee shot for a two count. Murphy shoves Owens to the ropes and connects with a forearm shot to the lower back on the rebound. Murphy hits another forearm shot to the lower back and then locks in a sleeper hold. Murphy drags Owens down to one knee, but Owens fights back to his feet and muscles Murphy to the corner to break the hold. Murphy heads up to the second rope and dives toward Owens, but Owens connects with catches him with a kick to the gut and immediately follows up with a DDT for a two count. Owens follows up with an inverted atomic drop and clothesline. Owens goes for the running senton, but Murphy gets his knees up. Owens drops Murphy face-first onto the top turnbuckle and then hits the cannonball for a two count. Owens goes to work with chops in the corner and then takes Murphy up top. Owens sets up for a superplex, but Murphy punches Owens back down to the mat and hits the Meteora for a two count. Owens goes for the pop-up powerbomb, but Murphy floats over and lands on his feet. Murphy blocks a super kick and hits a brainbuster for a two count. Murphy works over Owens in the corner and takes him up top. Murphy goes for a superplex, but Owens head butts him back down to the mat. Murphy hits a leaping kick to Owens’ head before heading back up top. Murphy again goes for a superplex, but Owens knocks him back down to the mat and follows up with a gorgeous moonsault for a two count. Murphy heads back up top and again goes for the Meteora, but Owens side steps him and counters with a super kick. Owens hits a stunner and gets the three count.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Murphy with a stunner.

Match Length: 8:47

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

Stanford and Rosenberg return to discuss Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, and then Renee Young, JBL, and Booker T break down Big Show vs. Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match tomorrow night on Raw. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, and then Stanford and Rosenberg break down the card one more time to end the Kickoff Show.



Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (Champion) vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura



Cesaro and Nakamura take control early and work over Kingston and Big E in the corner. Nakamura gets dumped to the outside, so the New Day double team Cesaro. Kingston leaps off Big E’s back and splashes Cesaro in the corner, and Big E follows up with a belly-to-belly suplex. The action spills to the outside, and the New Day slam Nakamura into the barricade before slamming Cesaro into the ring steps. Big E stets up a table on the outside. Big E sets up Cesaro for a Doomsday Device through the table, but Nakamura makes the save. Nakamura drops the ring steps on Big E and then sets up a table in the ring. Nakamura and Cesaro take Kingston up top and goes for a double team suplex through the table, but Big E makes the save. Big E sets up Nakamura for a Doomsday Device through the table, but Cesaro makes the save. The New Day put Nakamura on the table on the outside and Big E launches Kingston over the top rope, but Cesaro pulls Nakamura off the table and slams it into Kingston in mid-air. Cesaro and Nakamura try to suplex Big E over the top rope and through a table, but Big E escapes. Big E suplexes Cesaro back into the ring, but Nakamura levels Big E with a knee shot. Nakamura sets up another table at ringside, but Kingston heads up top and dives onto Nakamura. Big E works over Cesaro in the corner as Kingston kicks Nakamura in the ribs on the outside. The New Day set up a second table on top of the table that Nakamura set up. Big E takes Cesaro up top and goes for a superplex through the stacked tables, but Cesaro knocks Big E back down to the mat. Cesaro delivers the Cesaro Swing, and Nakamura connects with a basement drop kick to Big E’s head while he’s swinging. The action again spills to the outside, and Kingston levels Cesaro with a leaping clothesline of the ring steps. Kingston drags Cesaro back into the ring and takes him up top. Kingston goes for a hurricanrana through the stacked tables, but Cesaro blocks and powerbombs Kingston through the tables for the win.

Match Result: Cesaro defeats Kofi Kingston with a super powerbomb through two tables.

Match Length: 10:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) w/ Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross w/ Alexa Bliss



Bayley muscles Cross to the corner to start and then tosses her across the ring. Nikki drops Bayley with a slap to the face and then hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Bayley flees to the outside, but Cross follows her and hits a tornado DDT off the apron. Cross rolls Bayley back into the ring and connects with a diving crossbody from the top. Bayley again flees to the outside, but Cross catches her with a diving crossbody from the apron. Bayley slams Cross into the barricade to regain control and then rolls Cross back into the ring. Bayley slams Cross’ head into the top turnbuckle and then locks in a rear chin lock. Cross breaks free, but Bayley traps Cross in the ring skirt and pounds on her. Cross crawls under the ring and emerges on the other side. Bayley and Cross meet in the ring, and Bayley hits Bayley-to-Belly for a two count. Bayley takes Cross up top and hits a superplex for another two count. Bayley tosses Cross to the outside and goes for a sliding drop kick, but Cross catches the legs and slams Bayley’s ribs into the ring post. Cross rolls Bayley back into the ring and hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Cross hits two back suplexes but again only gets a two count. Cross heads up top, but Bayley knocks her back down to the mat and makes the cover for a two count of her own. Bayley charges at Cross in the corner, but Cross side steps her, and Bayley slams face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Cross hits a neckbreaker off the apron before heading back into the ring. Banks hands Bayley her Boss brass knuckles and then distracts the referee while Bayley punches Cross in the ribs. Bayley follow up with Rose Plant and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Nikki Cross with the Rose Plant.

Match Length: 12:38

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (Champion) vs. MVP



Apollo Crews is still not medically cleared to compete tonight after being attacked by Bobby Lashley last month on Raw. MVP comes down to the ring with Bobby Lashley and says that he is the new United States Champion, since Apollo Crews has technically forfeited the match.

Match Result: MVP defeats Apollo Crews via forfeit (at least according to MVP).

Match Length: N/A

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins



Rollins comes to the ring with a pair of pliers, but Mysterio sneaks up behind him as the bell rings. Rollins claws at Mysterio’s eye, but Mysterio fights back with a leg kick. Mysterio delivers a hurricanrana and sends Rollins shoulder-first into the ring post. Mysterio grabs the pliers and goes for Rollins’ eye, but Rollins blocks. Mysterio pulls a table and a toolbox out from under the ring. Mysterio grabs a piece of rebar from the toolbox and again goes for the eye, but again Rollins blocks. Rollins pulls a kendo stick out from the under the ring and tries to drive the end of the stick into Mysterio’s eye. Rollins hits the Falcon Arrow on the apron and then tries to drive Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ring steps. Rollins whips Mysterio into the barricade and then rolls him back into the ring. Rollins again tries to drive the end of the kendo stick into Mysterio’s eye before dumping Mysterio back to the outside. Rollins tries to put the leg of a steel chair into Mysterio’s eye and then goes after him with a pen. Mysterio drop toe holds Rollins into the announce table, and the corner of the table almost takes out Rollins’ eye. Rollins grabs a rope from the toolbox and ties Mysterio’s arm to the bottom rope. Mysterio catches Rollins with a head scissors and sends him face-first into the ring apron, which gives Mysterio enough time to untie his arm from the bottom rope. Mysterio and Rollins head back into the ring, and Rollins connects with a kendo stick shot to the gut. Rollins wedges the kendo stick in the corner and tries to slam Mysterio’s eye into the end of the stick, but Mysterio block. Mysterio hits a seated senton from the top and follows up with a hurricanrana. Mysterio heads up top and hits the frog splash. Mysterio goes for Rollins’ eye with his bare hands, but Rollins shoves him away. Mysterio regains control with a tornado DDT that sends Rollins to the outside. Mysterio hits a sunset flip that sends Rollins into the barricade. Mysterio breaks the kendo stick over his knee and grabs one of the shards. Mysterio shoves the broken shard into Rollins’ eye, but that’s not enough in this match. Mysterio hits the 619 and follows up with a Stomp on the outside. Mysterio takes of his eye patch to show Rollins the damage to his right eye. Mysterio tries to grind Rollins’ eye into the corner of the ring steps, but Rollins counters with a low blow. Rollins drives Mysterio’s head into the barricade and follows up with a Stomp of his own. Rollins grinds Mysterio’s previously injured right eye into the corner of the ring steps. Mysterio’s eye pops out, but it’s not shown. Rollins wins the match, but when he sees the result of his actions, he starts vomiting at ringside. Dominik comes down to ringside to help Mysterio to the back as Rollins continues to vomit.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Rey Mysterio

Match Length: 18:07

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (Champion) w/ Kairi Sane vs. Sasha Banks w/ Bayley



Asuka muscles Banks to the corner to start, but Banks fights back and muscles Banks to the opposite corner. Banks catches Asuka in a standing side head lock and drives her knee into Asuka’s face. Banks slams Asuka to the mat, but Asuka lands a kick to the face from the mat. Banks locks in the Banks Statement and then stomps on Asuka’s hand when Asuka tries to grab the bottom rope. Banks hits a running Meteora and gets a two count. Asuka catches Banks with a flying arm bar, but Banks gets her boot on the ropes to break the hold. Banks follows up with an arm drag from the top and then goes to work with a volley of chops. Banks goes for another arm bar from the top, but Asuka counters with a knee to the face. Asuka connects with a hip attack that sends Banks to the outside. Banks goes for a sunset flip off the apron, but Asuka blocks and hits a running knee shot from the apron. Asuka rolls Banks back into the ring and goes for the Asuka lock, but Banks blocks and slams Asuka’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Banks goes full Pete Dunne with small joint manipulation and then locks in a unique double armbar. Banks stomps on Asuka and makes the cover for a two count. Banks works over Asuka in the corner and hits a double knee shot to the ribs for another two count. Banks goes back to the double armbar and again stomps on Asuka’s chest. Asuka fights back to her feet and land a kick to the ribs. Asuka connects with a spinning backfist, but Banks drives Asuka’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Asuka hit a modified Codebreaker and goes for a hip attack, but Banks side steps her. Banks goes for a German suplex off the apron, but Asuka blocks and tries to do the same, but Banks counters into a powerbomb from the apron into the barricade. Banks rolls Asuka back into the ring and heads up top for a frog splash for a two count. Banks locks in the Banks Statement, but Asuka claws her way to the ropes to break the hold. Asuka and Banks brawl on the apron, and Asuka hits a (sloppy) German suplex over the top rope and back into the ring. Asuka hits another German suplex and a kick to the face for a two count. Asuka hits a third German suplex and a hip attack for another two count. Banks fights back with a running knee shot for a two count of her own. Banks and Asuka head up top, but Banks beats Asuka back down to the mat. Asuka heads back up top and goes for a super German suplex, but Banks flips over and lands on her knee. Banks again heads up top, but she slips off the ropes and appears to have injured her knee. Asuka and Banks get to their knees and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Asuka tries to lock in the Asuka lock, so Bayley tries to distract the referee, so Sane attacks Bayley. Asuka locks in the Asuka lock, so Bayley tosses on of the championship belts into the ring. Banks taps to the Asuka lock, but the referee is distracted by the championship belt and doesn’t see it. Banks argues with the referee about the championship belt. Asuka goes for the green mist to Banks, but she misses and instead hits the referee. Bayley takes advantage of the blinded referee and knocks out Asuka with one of the championship belts. Bayley pulls the referee’s shirt off the referee, puts it on, pulls Banks on top of Asuka, and makes the three count. That… appears to be a title change? Maybe? Who knows.

Match Result: Sasha Banks “defeats” Asuka after a Bayley knocks out Asuka with a championship belt.

Match Length: 20:10

Slimmer’s Rating: **** (great match with a horrible, nonsensical finish)

