Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Join 411’s LIVE WWE MITB 2018 Coverage

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Scott Slimmer
Women Superstars Women's WWE MITB Money in the Bank

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Report. We are LIVE in my hometown, beautiful Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Renee Young, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. The Chicago crowd gives us our first “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant of the evening, and then we head to a video package for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Booker T picks Styles, but Rosenberg and Otunga pick Nakamura. Next up is a breakdown of Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn. Booker T, Rosenberg, and Otunga all pick Lashley.

article topics :

WWE, WWE MITB, Scott Slimmer

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading