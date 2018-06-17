Join 411’s LIVE WWE MITB 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Report. We are LIVE in my hometown, beautiful Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Renee Young, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. The Chicago crowd gives us our first “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant of the evening, and then we head to a video package for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Booker T picks Styles, but Rosenberg and Otunga pick Nakamura. Next up is a breakdown of Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn. Booker T, Rosenberg, and Otunga all pick Lashley.