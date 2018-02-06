Join 411’s LIVE WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

— Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Cole, Graves, & Phoenix welcome us to the show.

– The special guest referee for the match, as voted on by the fans, is Daniel Bryan.