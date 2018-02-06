Join 411’s LIVE WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage

wrestling / News
– Cole, Graves, & Phoenix welcome us to the show.
– The special guest referee for the match, as voted on by the fans, is Daniel Bryan.
Goldust & Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi: Jimmy & Goldust to begin. Jimmy dances around so Goldust does a little dance. Goldust hits a shoulder block after picking up the pace, but needs a break, because he’s older. He then asks Jimmy to slow things down, because he’s so much faster. They then work into some back and forth, and Rose wants the tag. Goldust kisses her hand, and Jimmy does the same to Naomi. Everyone gives hugs now. Jimmy then plants a big kiss on Naomi. The crowd wants Goldust to do the same to Rose, Jimmy even checks Goldust’s breath as the crowd chants YES. But as Goldust goes for a kiss, Jimmy rolls up Goldust but Bryan refuses to count. Goldust is now mad at Jimmy, and Naomi and Rose tag in. Rose mocks Naomi’s hair and slaps her. Naomi is pissed and they trade strikes, but Naomi rubs her ass in Rose’s face, hits a slap and covers for 2. Rose battles back, hits a dodon variation, covering for 2. Rose follows with strikes in the corner, and then chokes out Naomi in the ropes. The cover gets 2. Rose cuts of the tag, and slaps Jimmy. Naomi attacks, leading to a double down. Wholesale changes to Jimmy & Goldust. Jimmy is fired up, running wild and hitting the Samoan drop for 2. The corner ass attack follows, and that gets 2 as Rose makes the save. Naomi attacks as it breaks down, Naomi & Jimmy hit enziguris, but Rose & Goldust hit stereo snap slams for 2. Goldust hits cross Rhodes and Naomi makes the save. Naomi chases Rose and follows with a plancha to the floor. Jimmy get cut off, but hits a superkick. Naomi hits the rear view and Jimmy finished things with the top rope splash. Jimmy Uso & Naomi defeated Goldust & Mandy Rose @ 12:20 via pin