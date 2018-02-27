Join 411’s LIVE WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage

wrestling / News
– Commentary welcomes us to the show.
– Natalya & Nakamura are backstage doing the social media deal.
Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka: Miz & Balor to begin. Miz stalls with some promo time as the bell rings. The crowd mocks him and Balor rolls him up for 2. Balor keeps going for pins and Asuka is pissed at Miz. Miz attacks and beats down Balor, covering for 2. Miz maintains control, laying in chops but Balor hits a dropkick for 2. Asuka throws a fit at Miz being shit and yells at him. Balor attacks with arm drags, but Miz cuts him off. Miz mocks Banks’ little dance, allowing Balor to make the comeback. Asuka tags in. Banks in as well and here we go. They work back and forth, and Banks slaps Asuka. That was a mistake because Asuka is pissed now. The ass attack follows, and she follows with kicks. Asuka continues to lay in kicks, but Banks cuts her off. Asuka then hits the missile dropkick, looks for an Asuka lock, but Banks stops that and hits corner knees for 2. Banks follows with a suplex for 2. Banks slams Asuka to the buckles, hits the running knees and covers for 2. Banks now lays in kicks, mocking Miz. Asuka fights back and hits the knee strike, and both are down. Miz & Balor in now and Balor runs wild, and hits the standing double stomp for 2. Miz to the ropes, eats an enziguri and final cut for 2. It breaks down, Balor & Banks hits attacks from the apron, back in and Balor gets a roll up for 2. Miz hits the skull-crushing finale but Banks makes the save. Miz argues with the ref, and Balor hits sling blade and the shotgun dropkick Balor up top and the double stop follows but Asuka makes the save. Banks locks on the Banks statement, as Balor woks a crossface on Miz. Asuka counters into the Asuka lock, and as Balor gets distracted, Miz rolls up Balor for the win. The Miz & Asuka defeated Finn Balor & Sasha Banks @ 11:10 via pin