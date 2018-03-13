Join 411’s LIVE WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Rusev & Lana vs. Charlotte & Bobby Roode : We get pushing, shoving and slapping before the bell, Lana & Rusev bail. Lana and Charlotte begin. Charlotte takes early control, but Rusev gives Lana a pep talk. They now work a test of strength; Lana lays in a kick and works a side headlock. Charlotte cuts her off, and slams Lana to the corner. Charlotte misses a charge, and then Lana sends her to the buckles. Lana covers for 2 and then lays in mounted rights. Lana follows with an x-factor for 2. Lana follows with chops, mocks Charlotte and that allows Charlotte to hit the sack of shit slam. Rusev and Roode in now, Roode takes control and hits the blockbuster for 2. Roode looks for the DDT but Rusev counters out with a superkick for 2. Rusev follows with kicks to the back, and then grounds the action. Roode fights back to his feet, lays in chops but Rusev slams him to the corner. He again grounds the action, but Roode is able to fight to his feet. Superkick by Rusev, and he now heads to the ropes and celebrates. He then misses the head butt. Tags are made and Charlotte runs wild on Lana. She lays in chops, and struts. The big boot follows and then the figure four is blocked as Rusev makes the save. Charlotte slaps Rusev, allowing Lana to roll up Charlotte for 2. Rusev in now and Roode is down on the floor. Charlotte attacks with chops, and Rusev laughs her off. He talks shit and Roode sneaks in and hits the DDT for the win. Rusev & Lana defeated Charlotte & Bobby Roode @ 10:58 via pin

– Next week, it’s Miz & Asuka vs. Strowman & Bliss.