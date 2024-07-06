Join 411’s Live WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre



Chaos ensues as soon as the bell rings. Knight catches Hayes with a power slam and then squares off with Uso. Gable and Hayes slide ladders into the ring but eat dives from Knight and Hayes. Gable and McIntyre climb a ladder, and Gable locks in an arm bar at the top of the ladder. Andrade connects with a springboard leg drop to Gable but lands awkwardly on a ladder. Andrade begins to climb, but Hayes catches him with a springboard clothesline that takes him back down to the mat. Hayes positions Andrade on a ladder and heads for the ropes, but Andrade springs up and hits a springboard Spanish fly onto the ladder. That was gorgeous AND horrifying. Uso heads back into the ring and spears McIntyre. Uso positions a ladder in the corner, but Gable catches him with a German suplex. Gable delivers a German suplex to McIntyre and then follows up with Chaos Theory to Hayes. Gable begins to climb, but Knight pulls him back down to the mat. Knight sets a ladder on its edge and delivers a neck breaker to Hayes on the edge of the ladder. Knight uses a ladder to bridge the ring apron and the announce table. Knight tries to send Hayes through the bridging ladder, but Hayes escapes and begins to climb. Gable climbs a second ladder and locks in the Ankle Lock on Hayes. Andrade climbs the opposite side of Hayes’ ladder, but Gable knocks him back down to the mat. McIntyre pulls Gable off the ladder and powerbombs him onto a ladder in the corner. McIntyre lands a Claymore that sends Andrade to the outside. Uso heads up top and connects with an Uso Splash to McIntyre. Uso and Knight climb a ladder and slug it out at the top. Uso gets a hand on the briefcase, but Hayes tips the ladder and sends both Uso and Knight back down to the mat. Hayes heads up top and connects with Nothing But Net to Uso. Andrade uses a ladder to bridge the ladder in the middle of the ring and the second rope. Andrade climbs the ladder as Hayes climbs the opposite side. Andrade hits Hayes with a sunset flip powerbomb through the ladder. Knight climbs, but Gable pulls him back down to the mat. Gable delivers a gorgeous belly-to-belly suplex over the top rope and through the bridging ladder at ringside. Gable climbs and grabs the briefcase, but Uso pulls the ladder out from under him. Gable falls to the mat and eats a spear from Uso. Uso climbs and gets his hands on the briefcase, but McIntyre LAUNCHES a ladder into Uso’s face. Uso falls to the mat, and McIntyre connects with a Claymore to send him to the outside. McIntyre climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 16:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (Champion) vs. Bron Breakker



Zayn and Breakker circle each other to start, but Breakker quickly catches Zayn with a belly-to-belly suplex. Breakker slips behind Zayn and slams him to the mat. Breakker gives Zayn a free shot, so Zayn slaps Breakker across the face. Breakker retaliates and works over Zayn in the corner. Zayn dumps Breakker to the outside and hits an Arabian Press to Breakker on the outside. Zayn rolls Breakker back into the ring, but Breakker goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Breakker hits a belly-to-belly suplex and then repeatedly slams Zayn’s face into the top turnbuckle. Zayn regains control and hits a top rope tornado DDT for a two count. Zayn clotheslines Breakker to the outside and then heads to the outside himself. Breakker whips Zayn to the barricade, but Zayn leaps up and goes for a moonsault off the barricade, but Breakker catches Zayn in the air and slams him into the ring post. The action briefly returns to the ring before Zayn once again whips Breakker to the outside. Zayn charges at Breakker on the outside but gets caught with a spear. Breakker rolls Zayn back into the ring and goes for a spear, but Zayn catches Breakker with a knee to the face. Zayn hits the Blue Thunder Bomb and gets a two count. Zayn heads to the top, but Breakker leaps up and hits a Frankensteiner. The action spills to the outside and Breakker goes for a spear, but Zayn leap frogs him. Breakker slams Zayn’s head into the announce table and then hits a diving clothesline off the ring apron onto Zayn and the announce table. Breakker rolls Zayn back into the ring, but he may have injured his knee on the diving clothesline. Zayn hits an exploder suplex into the corner, but Breakker fights back with a guerrilla press slam. Breakker goes for a spear, but Zayn counters with a front kick. Zayn hits the Helluva Kick and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Bron Breakker with the Helluva Kick.

Match Length: 13:15

Slimmer's Rating: ****¼