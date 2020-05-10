Join 411’s Live WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida and Stamford, Connecticut. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. The start by running down the entire card for tonight’s show before heading to a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt. Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL then remotely join the Kickoff Show to discuss the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Stanford and Rosenberg discuss Bayley vs. Tamina before we head to the first match of the evening.



Kickoff Show Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro



Hardy and Cesaro lock up to start. Hardy whips Cesaro to the ropes, but Cesaro levels him with a shoulder block on the rebound. Cesaro drags Hardy back to his feet and locks in a standing side head lock. Cesaro muscles Hardy down to one knee, but Hardy fights back to his feet. Hardy reverses into a standing side head lock of his own, but Cesaro breaks free. Hardy catches Cesaro with a hip toss and follows up with an atomic drop. The action spills to the outside, and Hardy leaps off the ring steps toward Cesaro, but Cesaro catches him in mid-air and dumps him onto the barricade. Cesaro and Hardy head back into the ring, with Cesaro firmly in control. Cesaro drapes Hardy across the second rope and then leaps onto him, driving him neck-first onto the rope. Cesaro heads up to the second rope and hits a springboard elbow drop. Cesaro locks in a modified straightjacket, but Hardy fights free and whips Cesaro to the corner. Hardy connects with a mule kick that sends Cesaro to the outside. Hardy drop kicks Cesaro off the apron and tries to whip Cesaro into the ring apron, but Cesaro put on the brakes and instead whips Hardy into the apron. Cesaro rolls Hardy back into the ring and follows up with a springboard leg drop from the second rope. Cesaro connects with a volley of European uppercuts and locks in an abdominal stretch. Cesaro pounds on Hardy’s ribs, but Hardy eventually counters into a hip toss. Cesaro hits a sliding forearm shot and makes the cover for a two count. Cesaro drags Hardy back to his feet and hits a suplex for another two count. Cesaro ties up Hardy with a modified chin lock, but Hardy again fights back to his feet. Hardy hits a sit-out jaw breaker and levels Cesaro with a running forearm shot. Hardy hits an atomic drop and his patented double leg drop for a two count. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Cesaro blocks. Hardy heads up top, but Cesaro follows him to the top and sets up for a gut-wrench superplex. Hardy hits a back elbow shot that knocks Cesaro back down to the mat. Hardy connects with Whisper in the Wind from the top for a two count. Hardy landed on Cesaro’s knee, and Cesaro’s knee may be injured. Hardy catches Cesaro with a backslide pin, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Hardy hits the Twist of Fate, but Cesaro again kicks out at two. Hardy scoop slams Cesaro and heads up top, but Cesaro catches Hardy with a European uppercut up top. Cesaro joins Hardy up top and hits a gut-wrench superplex. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Hardy blocks. Hardy rolls out of the ring, but Cesaro follows him and connects with a European uppercut against the barricade. Hardy fights back and whips Cesaro knees-first into the ring steps. Hardy dives off the barricade and levels Cesaro. Hardy rolls Cesaro back into the ring, heads all the way up top, and hits the Swanton Bomb for the three count.

Match Result: Jeff Hardy defeats Cesaro with the Swanton Bomb.

Match Length: 13:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

Stanford and Rosenberg discuss AJ Style’s return before closing out the Kickoff Show with a discussion of Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.



Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (Champions) vs. The Lucha House Party vs. Miz & Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons





Kofi Kingston and Gran Metalik start the match. Kingston catches Metalik with an arm wringer, but Metalik reverses into an arm wringer of his own. Metalik hits a running head scissors takedown before Morrison tags into the match. Morrison works over Metalik before Cutler tags into the match. Cutler continues the assault on Metalik before Blake makes the tag. Blake makes the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two. Blake locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Metalik fights back to his feet. Cutler gets the tag as Metalik dumps Blake to the outside. Metalik FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dorado as Morrison tags in as well. Morrison takes control as Kingston tags himself into the match, but Morrison levels Kingston with a drop kick. Miz gets the tag and goes for the Figure Four, but Kingston kicks Miz out of the ring. Kingston tags Big E as Cutler tags himself into the match. Cutler works over Big E in the corner, but Kingston makes the tag and heads up top for a powerbomb / double stomp version of the Doomsday Device. Big E and Blake tag into the match and Blake works over Big E, but Miz tags himself into the match. Miz dumps Black to the outside and tags Morrison. Morrison covers Big E but only gets a two count. Dorado and Metalik work over Morrison before Metalik makes the legal tag. Dorado hits a diving splash onto Big E, who is the other legal man. Metalik hits a springboard elbow drop and goes for the cover on Big E, but Blake and Cutler make the save. Big E dumps Blake and Cutler to the outside and then launches Kingston on to them. Ryker low bridges the top rope, causing Big E to tumble to the outside. The referee ejects Ryker from the ringside area as Dorado and Metalik hit stereo dives onto Blake, Cutler, Miz, and Morrison. Metalik heads up top and dives at Big E, but Big E catches him in mid-air. Dorado tries to make the save, but Kingston cuts him off with Trouble in Paradise. Big E hits Metalik with the Big Ending and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Big E defeats Gran Metalik with the Big Ending.

Match Length: 12:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley



This match was scheduled to be R-Truth vs. MVP, but Truth and MVP get into a verbal altercation before the match, and Lashley comes out to take MVP’s place. MVP is more than happy to take the night off, and the match begins as Truth vs. Lashley. Lashley immediately takes control and overpowers Truth from the start. Lashley tosses Truth across the ring and goes for the stalling suplex, but Truth escapes. Truth goes for the scissors kick but eats a spinebuster. Lashley hits the spear and easily gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth with the spear.

Match Length: 1:43

Slimmer’s Rating: *