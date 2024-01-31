Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT is on the final stretch toward Vengeance Day. Tonight’s show will see Ilja Dragnov and Trick Williams face off before their NXT Championship match on Sunday. Trick will also have his hands busy in other matters as he and Carmelo Hayes take on the LWO in the semifinals of the Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic. Elsewhere, Roxanne Perez will battle Tatum Paxley after Paxley attacked her during the contract signing with Lyra Valkyria last week, Von Wagner gets an NXT Heritage Cup match against Noam Dar, Elektra Lopez settles her differences with Lola Vice and more. NXT always gives its all in the final push for their PPVs, so hopefully we’re in for a good show.

Meanwhile, here at the Thomas villa I’m ramping back into my movie watching for 2024. A decent amount of it has been older films since, you know, there isn’t much to watch for this year yet. I started the week off with a rewatch of The Mothman Prophecies, which is by no means great but has aged remarkably well and I appreciate things about it that I didn’t the first time I saw it years ago. I then rewatched A Nightmare on Elm Street which is still an absolute classic for a reason. And I watched the Sandra Bullock neo-noir Murder by Numbers, which again has a ton of flaws but its eminently watchable thanks to strong performances.

For 2024 watches, I checked out the Mean Girls musical which is fun, if not as good as the 2004 original. Founders Day wanted to be Political Scream but doesn’t have that film’s smarts or bite, while the supernatural thriller Sunrise is basically The Crow but with a vampire and far worse in every way. I liked the notion behind Hulu’s Self Reliance, but the pacing was way off and I was not entertained. And while Snoop Dogg’s The Underdoggs is basically just a ripoff of The Mighty Ducks and Bad News Bears, Snoop at least makes it charming.

As for TV, I’m staying caught up on Drag Race season 16 where I’m loving almost all the looks and am torn between Team Nimphia Wind and Team Plasma. True Detective: Night Country is continuing to kill it (literally and metaphorically), and I watched several episodes of National Geographic’s The ’80s: Top Ten which is a fun, disposable shot of nostalgia. Finally, I started to watch the Vampire: The Masquerade actual play series L.A. By Night which, two episodes in, is pretty great.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a recap of the contract signing between Roxy and Lyra last week and their back-and-forth promo, leading into Tatum Paxley attacking Roxy to Lyra’s shock. We also get a recap of Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez being at each other’s throats and the near-end of Chase U. Finally, we get Melo whispering dissent into Trick’s ears about Ilja Dragunov’s intentions which lead to issues between them.

* And speaking of Melo and Trick, we’re kicking off with the Dusty Classic Semifinals

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals Match

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. The LWO

Melo and Wilde start off, they do some counterwrestling and trade holds before Wilde puts Melo on the mat with a headlock takedown off the ropes. Wilde up with a wristlock, Hayes rolls through it and hits an armdrag and another, dropkick from Melo! Melo shot into the ropes but Hayes dodges the dropkick and hits a bulldog. Trick tags in and hits a dropkick, but Wilde with a jawbreaker. Cruz tags in, double elbowdrop and Cruz sends Wilde into a senton on Trick before hitting a moonsault for two.

Cruz with a chop and goes for a whip, Trick blocks it and Cruz sent into the ropes, Trick catches a crossbody and hits a couple boxy slams. Cruz slips out of a third and hits a chop block, but gets pushed back into the ropes for a pop up uppercut. Melo in now and batters Cruz with chops and stomps in the corner. Whip across the ring reversed, Cruz charges into an elbow but hits an enzuigiri that sends Melo to the outside. Wilde tags in and DIVES onto Hayes, Trick comes down and Cruz dives on him as we go to PIP break.