Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as per the norm, tonight NXT deals with the fallout from Halloween Havoc. We have a couple title matches set as Fraxiom defends their NXT Tag Team Championships against Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander, while Charlie Dempsey will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Lexis King — who will have William Regal in his corner. Meanwhile, Tatum Paxley and Wendy Choo will battle in a Casket Match after Choo kidnapped Paxley last week and Zaria will make her in-ring debut. Plus we should have some surprises (maybe EXTREME ones?) as the brand heads toward next week’s special Wednesday show in the 2300 Arena.

My movie-watching slowed down last week due to some personal stuff, but I still managed to get a Hooptober film knocked off and only have one left.

I did a couple of rewatches in the 2003 psychological thriller Identity, which is fun but obviously suffers once you know the twists; Abigail, which remains a fun vampire gorefest; and Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption which features my hometown hero/ine of drag doing standup and is well worth the wat5ch.

On TV, I’m still caught up on Agatha All Along and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 6 and recommend both (although Dragula’s episode this week owes my ears an apology), finished out the stellar The Legend of Vox Machina season three on Prime Video, and began a rewatch of Twin Peaks, making it through the first two episodes.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and ready for the fallout from Halloween Havoc. We get a montage of the events from Sunday’s show — or we don’t, as Tatum Paxley cuts in pushing a casket and saying Wendy Choo is taking her final ride! That match is first.

Casket Match

Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo

Wendy swings with her pillow but Tatum ducks and lays in punches. Off the ropes and she hits a dropkick. Wendy comes back with a clotheseline but Tatum kips up and hits a dropkick. She throws Wendy through the ropes to the apron but is put over the top by Wendy. Tatum is standing in the casket put drops Wendy to the apron, she goes to the floor and Paxley with a senton.

Tatum charges in but Wendy with a superkick. She tries to attack with a trash can but gets kicked in the gut. Tatum puts the can over Wendy and goes under the ring for a broom that she wails on the trash can with. Wendy is out of the can and gets rolled in, Tatum tosses the trash can in the ring and follows. She sets the can in the corner and lies in wait — charging crossbody to Wendy in the oposite corner and a reverse Angle slam.

Wendy is up against the trash can and Tatum dives in — Wendy moves! Tatum hits hard and Wendy puts Tatum upside down in the trash can, then charges in with a front dropkick. We go to break.

We’re back and Wendy sends Tatum into a dollhouse in the corner with an arm drag! Wendy rolls Tatum into the casket and shuts it — but the pillow is blocking the lid! They’re back in the ring playing tug of war with the pillow, Wendy gets the pillow and waffles Tatum with it. She opens the pillow — and dumps out LEGOs! Wendy goes for the full nelson slam, Tatum counters. They counter a host of moves — Wendy hits the full nelson slam into the LEGOs!

Wendy tosses Tatum into the casket and goes to close it, but Tatum blocks it at the last second! Wendy kicks Tatum and laps in for an elbow drop — the casket closed on them both! Wendy sits up — and so does Tatum! Tatum with a back elbow, Wendy with a chop and they’re trading shots!

Tatum back in the ring but Wendy catches her with the Cobra Clutch and pulls her onto the casket! Tatum gets free and sprays Wendy with a fire extinguisher; she goes through her bed! Tatum puts Wendy in the cakset and shuts the door.

Winner: Tatum Paxley (10:09)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Good, silly fun that was pretty decently executed. Nice to see Tatum get the win too.

* NOW it’s time for the Halloween Havoc montage, which recaps the events of the PPV including Fallon Henley’s NXT Women’s NA Title win and Zaria’s debut, and Trick Williams beating Ethan Page to retain the NXT Championship and the post-match angle.

* Trick Williams WALKS backstage.

* It’s Trick Williams time! The NXT Champion makes his way down to the ring. He wants to get straight to business and says he walked through the Devil’s Playground, washed his hands with holy water and beat the hell out of Ethan Page to retain the title. He won’t lie; he’s in pain right now. Ethan Page said he would put Trick through pain he’d never felt before and he did. But he didn’t tell Trick that Ridge Holland would jump him post-match. He says he needs to talk to someone and Shawn Michaels welcomed him tonight, so he calls out Bubba Ray Dudley.

Here comes Bubba! Trick says before Bubba gets started, he wants to thank him for having his back. Bubba says he was just doing the right thing and it wasn’t about Trick so much; it was about Ridge and the disrespect that he showed toward Bubba, Dave LaGreca, and Busted Open. He was disrespectful on the pre-show and the main card. But he says there’s one thing he noticed as he was watching Trick get his hand raised and hearing the people cheer for him. But as he was getting beat down, Bubba looked at the entry way and didn’t see the help. Where was his friends, a camera man, anyone? No one came to his aid.

Bubba asks if Trick knows why? It’s because of the NXT Championship. He is what they aspire to be, and it might as well be a target on his back, a bullseye. Bubba tells Trick he needs eyes in the back of his head.

Trick says he hears that and while he’s working on getting eyes in the back of the head, he wants revenge. And he knows Bubba does too. He wants a tag match. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland vs. Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley next week in the ECW Arena!

Bubba says he’s known Trick for three minutes, and somehow he has his juices flowing. He’s thinking of South Philadelphia, the energy in that arena, lacing up his boots one more time, taking it to the extreme, maybe going old school tie-dye or wearing the camos. Maybe he should bust out his glasses (he puts them on!) and says maybe he should say “TRICK! GET THE TABLES!”

Bubba says it’s not about him; it’s about Trick and every other wrestler in the locker room who do it better than everyone else in the world. He says he can’t take their spot and he appreciates it, but he has to say no. Bubba walks out of the ring.

* Ava is backstage and says they would have been a good tag team. RVD is here! She asks him about his history with Bubba and he says he has a long one. Maybe Bubba doesn’t want to be part of it, but he does. Ava asks what he’ll do? Leave that up to her.

RVD leaves, Kelani walks up and wants to talk to her. She wants a rematch. Nikiita walks up from behind and says she lost and she wants the title too. Kelani says she’ll take care of Nikkita, then back to Fallon.

* Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen are backstage and Spears says Tony retained the NA Title so he plans to become #1 contender. They walk up to Tony to talk and Luca Crusifino interrupts, saying he has a phone call. Spears and Jensen walk off and Tony listens to the voice mail, which is Nunzio saying that Tony’s going to be in Philly but he didn’t tell anyone? That’s not how they do business. Tony tells Stacks they’ll take care of him next week.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King

Round One (0 – 0)

Lockup to start, Dempsey hiptosses King and puts him in a headscissors. Some reversals, up to their feet, into the ropes and Dempsey takes down King. Toe hold, but King escapes. King gets a couple of quick nearfalls, King with an armdrag into a wristlock. Dempsey back up, he sends King into the corner but King runs the ropes then goes under Dempsey, but Dempsey knocks him down with a shot. King takes back over and hits a crossbody off the second rope for two. Dempsey with a slap to the chest, butterfly suplex gets three.

Round Two (Dempsey 1 – 0)

Dempsey charges in with a shot to King in the corner and traps his head for knee strikes. Big takedown by the neck from King, King goes for a bodyslam but Dempsey counters into one of his own. Shot to the back of King and a kneelift to the head.

Dempsey works the shoulder and presses the shoulders to the mat for two, a second nearfall and a third. King counters and hits a monkeyflip, then another in the corner! He charges in but gets put on the apron — and then slips off. King is favoring his ankle, he’s in pain on the outside. He tries to stand but the ankle gives out as we go to break with 52 seconds to go in the round.