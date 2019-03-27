Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing for the Latest Results

Adam Cole comes out to open the show. The NXT Title is on a platform in the middle of the ring. Cole puts over his win last week and promises that he’ll leave Barclays Center with the NXT Championship. He calls out Johnny Gargano to face him like a man. Johnny obliges and the fans are rather split on who to cheer for. The chants go on forever. Cole claimed he had a million reasons why he’ll beat Johnny. Johnny wants to hear them. Gargano says that his path to the NXT Title leads him to Cole and he’ll show him why they call him Johnny TakeOver BAY BAY. Cole isn’t impressed, saying Johnny rarely wins on TakeOvers. He calls him “Johnny Participation.” Cole says Johnny can’t win one fall at TakeOver, so he won’t get two on him. Cole won the first North American Title at a TakeOver, debuted at a TakeOver, and won the first War Games at a TakeOver. Johnny brings up how far back his story goes and how he never gave up. He had no contract or promise to a future in NXT but kept getting called back. He’s earned everything he’s gotten in NXT. Johnny doesn’t need a group of cronies to fight his battles and he wouldn’t change anything about the past four years because it makes him appreciate where he’s going. And that’s the main event of TakeOver: New York and NXT Champion. Cole goes to leave but stops and turns back, saying it’s an inspirational story. it’s a Lifetime movie. Cole says Johnny can scratch and claw all he wants but he’s leaving as champion. The Undisputed Era comes out to back him up. The match won’t be definitive, it’ll be undisputed.

LAST WEEK ~ The Forgotten Sons attacked Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane

Aliyah starts with Lane. Aliyah grabs hair and quickly tags. Double team face smash. Lane hits her, grabs the hand, runs up the corner and flips into an armdrag. Lane chases her around the ring and runs into an Aliyah cheap shot. They work her over in the corner with cheap tactics. Borne hangs her up in the ropes upside down and kicks away. Headbutt by Borne. They both rub Lacey’s face into the ropes. Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke walk out and get on the apron. Aliyah and Borne leave. Duke knocks Kacy off the apron with a forearm and Shayna wrecks Lacey with a knee.

No Contest in 2:52 [NR]

Shayna puts Kacy in a choke but she runs up the corner and flips over. Dropkick to Shayna and one that takes out the other two! Shayna catches her next flippy attempt into the Kirifuda Clutch and chokes her out. Shayna screams on the commentators before posing on the table.

Kona Reeves vs. Matt Riddle

Kona slaps Riddle. Riddle tries taking him down but he backs to the corner and gets in a cheap right hand. Riddle wins an exchange that sees him do a backflip and a senton. He hits a gutwrench suplex only for Velveteen Dream’s music to hit. He is wheeled out on a couch by two women. Kona attacks from behind and gets two on a suplex. Cobra clutch by Kona. Riddle fights out and gets two on a pinning clutch. Riddle slaps him up a bunch and kicks him to the ropes. Pele style kick. One of the women with Dream is Brandi Lauren/Ava Storie. Riddle with a stiff ripcord knee. Elbows and Bromission ends this.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:51 [**]

Velveteen Dream takes a microphone and announces Matthew Riddle as the winner. Riddle goes up the stage and drinks from Dream’s chalice. He then dumps the chalice over his shoulder. Riddle: I’ll see you in New York, bro.

NEXT WEEK ~ Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons w/ Jackson Ryker

The teams get into a fist fight and the Sons quickly regroup outside. Black and Cutler become the legal men. Their exchange ends as Ricochet gets tagged. He takes out Blake, they flip over the Sons and do their tandem taunts. They avoid strikes and send them packing. Ricochet misses a baseball slide. Black kicks Blake in the face and Ricochet hits a Tiger Feint Kick. He follows with a corkscrew dive outside and the two pose on the ropes. Inside, Ricochet hits both Sons and goes for a handspring elbow but Ryker shoves him. The Sons take over and hit a tandem backbreaker on Ricochet. He’s sent hard into the corner. Tandem uranage gets two. Ricochet finds a way to get free with a front flip int oa dropkick. His hot tag is cut off when Black is taken off the apron. Eventually, Ricochet is slingshot and flies into the tag. Black comes in hot. He sweeps Cutler and takes both out with a quebrada. Black kicks away at them but ends up eating a butterfly backbreaker. I miss some of the next stuff due to a feed issue. It comes back in time to see Black hit a Meteora. Ricochet is tagged and fights off Blake. Ricochet blocks a suplex with a knee. They continue to fight for position on several attempts until Ricochet wins. Ricochet misses the Phoenix Splash but rolls to safety. He sends Blake outside but is hit up top. Blake does a super reverse rana only for Ricochet to land on his feet. Ricochet with an uppercut. Blake fights off a fireman’s carry but eats a modified Go 2 Sleep. Cutler shoves Ricochet into the pin to break it up. Ricochet gets flipped into the steel steps. Black kicks out of a rollup. Tag is made and he takes a Backstabber followed by a diving elbow. Ricochet breaks up the pin. Blake takes a powerbomb into knees but fights them off. He hits Cutler with the Black Mass. Blake takes him out with a powerbomb into a lungblower. They cover Black and Ryker knocks his foot on the ropes. The referee catches him and kicks him out. Black Mass takes out Blake. Tag to Ricochet. Black with a moonsault to Cutler outside. 630 by Ricochet inside ends it.

Winners: Aleister Black and Ricochet in 14:24 [***]