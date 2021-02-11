Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Legado Del Fantasma vs. MSK

Wilde begins with Lee and they exchange some fast-paced grappling. Wilde wins out and taunts. MSK really gets going with a series of quick kicks that lead to a near fall for Lee. Legado fires off their own succession of strikes and moves, putting Lee on the defensive. Carter gets the tag and hits a knee and a pump kick before an enziguri and roll-through soccer kick on Mendoza. That gets two. Mendoza tags out and launches Wilde into a dropkick that sends Carter off the apron going into commercial break. Returning, Carter lands on his feet on a German suplex and ducks a kick. He connects on an enziguri and makes the tag. Lee fires off clotheslines and forearms, sending Mendoza outside. Wilde is sent packing too. Lee shoves Carter off the apron on his shooting star press, putting a twist on their signature move. Lee follows with a tope con hilo. Back inside, Wilde comes back with a reverse rana and Mendoza hits a twisting brainbuster but the pin is broken up. Wilde hits a 450 on Lee while also jumping off of Carter who was on Mendoza’s shoulders but a roll through pin leads to a near fall. Carter cuts off the Legado finisher. Wilde eats a superkick. Hart Attack Blockbuster ends it.

Winners: MSK in 12:58

A vignette airs to hype Mercedes Martinez, who says she has worked 20 years to get this kind of opportunity.

Kora Jade vs. Xia Li

Kacy and Kayden come to ringside to talk to Xia since they’re worried about her. It allows Jade to get in a shot but Xia immediately turns it around and wins with her spin kick.

Winner: Xia Li in 0:46

Xia continues the attack, causing Kacy and Kayden to get on the apron. They argue and Kayden goes up to the stage to yell at the ancient warrior lady on the throne. Xia interrupts and launches her off the stage before apologizing to Mei Ying. Mei chokes Boa for a bit and Xia also beats up Kacy.

William Regal is interviewed and congratulates MSK. He enters his office to find Scarlett. She says time is up for Escobar next week. Regal books it.

The Way comes out and Johnny Gargano is in a wheelchair despite only having an arm injury. He even needs to be carried to enter the ring. Johnny discusses the injury as a video plays of it happening. He says he can’t defend his title at TakeOver because of it. William Regal comes out and says that Johnny was cleared but Johnny doesn’t trust those quacks. He shows off x-rays from his own doctors that say he broke the strongest bone in his arm. Regal says the photo is of a right arm but his left arm is hurt. Johnny says the “r” on the image is for “real.” Regal suggests that Austin Theory is his surrogate and his match with KUSHIDA is for the title. The other option is for Johnny to forfeit. Hilariously, KUSHIDA is in the ring standing with The Way. He lays out Theory and goes to snatch the belt from Johnny, proving his arm is okay. KUSHIDA knocks him out of the chair and Indi holds Candice back from attacking him.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

We join this match in progress with Candice getting worked over by the faces. Candice fights out and makes the tag as Hartwell does her best Diesel with a sidewalk slam and Snake Eyes. Candice takes over by wearing down Shotzi. She picks up some near falls in between working the arm. Ember gets the tag after a bit and runs over Candice with shoulder blocks and a barrage of kicks. A dropkick sends Candice to tag Indi, who runs into a spinning forearm. Shotzi and Ember work a combo involving a leaping Codebreaker and kick but it gets two. Shotzi applies her hanging submission on the ropes as Ember nails a dropkick for two. Shotzi is sent into the announce table by Candice and Indi trips up Ember. The faces are in trouble going into break. During the break, The Way isolated Ember but she tags to Shotzi when we return. Shotzi gets in a bunch of offense on Candice. Ember joins in for some tandem stuff but Indi breaks it up. She sends Shotzi out but Ember pump kicks her and Candice then levels Ember. Tag to Indi, who holds Ember in place for a Quebrada. Candice nearly dies on a tope suicida to Shotzi and Ember kicks out inside at two. Soon after, Shotzi gets the tag but eats a series of kicks from Candice. Tag to Indi and a Wicked Stepsister and springboard elbow nearly end it but Ember breaks up the pin. Indi takes a sick DDT from Shotzi while Candice gets hit with the Eclipse. Indi lays on Candice to protect her from a senton but Indi is legal. She takes the move and the pin.

Winners: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in 14:15