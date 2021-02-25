Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano

Backstage before the match, The Way do a handshake to the tune of “that’s the way uh-huh uh-huh we like it.” Johnny is immediately in trouble as he is scared and gets loved. His slingshot spear is interrupted when he cant find Dexter, who goes under the ring and sneaks up on him. Lumis attacks and hits a stalling suplex. Johnny gets a short upper hand but takes a shot onto the ring apron and the tide turns. Theory distracts Lumis and Indi goes to hit him but stops in her tracks. She smiles as she seems enthralled by his stare. She backs away. Candice tries a rana but he blocks, though it allows Johnny to baseball slide him. We go to commercial. Returning, Lumis fights out of rest holds as Indi still gawks at him. Dexter comes face to face with Johnny before they start trading submission attempts. Johnny gets two on a crucifix and hits a superkick but runs into an uppercut and spinebuster for two. He misses the double stomp and has the Silence blocked but hits a popup uppercut. Johnny rebounds with a superkick for two. The Way goes for a chair but Lumis stops it only to take a step up enziguri. Johnny feigns a knee injury so Austin Theory can hit Lumis with a chair. He’s dumb and confused though and Dexter catches him as Candice scolds him. Theory seems to say something about understanding. Johnny is knocked into Theory and then trapped in the Silence, where he passes out.

Winner: Dexter Lumis in 13:36

Backstage, William Regal wants to be notified when Santos Escobar arrives.

A vignette airs to discuss more about MSK.

MSK was going to be interviewed about their title match next week but Grizzled Young Veterans jump them and Wes Lee seems to have injured his hand during the mugging.

Leon Ruff vs. Tyler Rust

Before the match, Malcolm Bivens cuts a promo about how he likes Leon Ruff for making the most of his opportunities and tonight, he has an opportunity against a diamond in the rust. As Ruff hung on the ropes during his entrance, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott attacks and knocks him down. He drags Ruff to the announce table and says that he will take the opportunities that are handed to Ruff. He then basically hits an Attitude Adjustment that bends Ruff’s back on the apron. Inside, Rust has his hand raised by Bivens.

Yesterday at the PC, Wiliam Regal gave Zoey Stark a non-title match against Io Shirai because of her impressive debut last week. Stark is interviewed backstage and the feed cuts to a frozen shot of Io Shirai. Technical difficulties.

Cameron Grimes hilariously watches Ted DiBiase humiliate kids for money on his iPad. He offers up the famous basketball trick to a random guy backstage. However, Grimes cut the video off before Ted kicks the ball. So, the guy easily dribbles it ten times and wins $1,000. Grimes says he should’ve watched the whole video and storms off with a vengeance towards DiBiase.

Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark