Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

This is our replacement for the MSK match but it’s non-title. Burch and Thatcher trade mat work to begin. Both guys tease tagging out but stay to fight more. Ciampa becomes legal and so does Oney soon after, changing the tide. Ciampa turns him inside out with a clothesline and tags in Thatcher for a tandem uppercut spot that gets two. Thatcher hits a belly to belly to lands grossly on a clothesline and rolls outside hurt going into break. Returning, Thatcher is back in and taking a single leg crab. He gets free and tags out, with Ciampa firing off clotheslines in each other for his opponents. Tag to Tim for uppercuts. He and Ciampa light up their opponents with vicious strikes. Oney returns with a half and half suplex but then eats several shots only for Burch to start in with headbutts and everyone is down. Imperium is out for a closer look from the stage. Ciampa is knocked off the apron and Thatcher eats the elevated DDT for the finish.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 13:12

A pissed off Roderick Strong demands Adam Cole comes out. Finn Balor interrupts to say that Adam won’t come out for him. Roddy cuts him off and blames him for it all. Finn says they broke up because of the NXT Title. To get Cole out here, he says he’ll put the title up against him next week. He then tells Roddy that he’ll never be at the top until he develops a killer instinct, so Roddy levels him and they brawl until officials break it up.

We go to a psych hospital where a therapist sees everyone from The Way at the same time. Austin says he was on vacation. Candice suggests that being locked up with a dude for three days isn’t a vacation. Indi Hartwell says with the right guy it could be. She is doodling and she’s writing “Mr.s Indi Wrestling Lumis.” Johnny says she ruined Christmas and the gift of the name that he gave her. He starts freaking out when the therapist suggests he has deep rooted issues and is kicked out.

Cameron Grimes is backstage, saying it’s time to make changes. He wants to use his money to change it from the CWC to the CGA (Cameron Grimes Auditorium). William Regal interrupts to tell him that the crew member he hit last week might want to sue. He doesn’t want Cameron’s money but he does book him against Bronson Reed for tonight. Grimes again blames Ted DiBiase.

NEXT WEEK ~ Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Title!

TONIGHT ~ Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong!

Aliyah vs. Ember Moon