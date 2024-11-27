Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and tonight NXT continues its road to NXT Deadline. We have two more qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenges as Kelani Jordan faces Giulia and Axiom takes on Ethan Page, while both North American Championships will be on the line. Tatum Paxley will challenge Fallon Henley for the Women’s NA Title after attacking her on last week’s show, while Shawn Spears gets his shot at Tony D’Angelo and the Men’s NA Title. Plus we’ll surely have more from Ridge Holland as he heads toward his NXT Championship match against Trick Williams with Chase U’s destruction in his rearview, plus more. Should be a fun time.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

