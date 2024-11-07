Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as per the norm, tonight NXT is taking it to the EXTREME on a special night. Tonight’s show emanates from the 2300 Arena and we have four announced matches. First off, Bubba Ray Dudley teams up with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland after the events of Halloween Havoc and last week’s show, while Je’Von Evans and Wes Lee continue their rivalry in the ring. Lola Vice and Jaida Parker face off in a Hardcore Match with ECW original Dawn Marie as the guest referee — and in my most anticipated match of the night, Team Badass (Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Zaria and Jordynne Grace) will take on Team Mean Girls (Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Fatal Influence). Plus we’ll likely have a number of ECW allusions and cameos, so those should be fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with the cold open, which you can see below and features the classic ECW theme:

* We’re LIVE in the 2300 Arena (or ECW Arena, if you prefer) and not gonna lie, I’m diggin’ the vibe as we start off.

* Earlier today, Trick and Bubba talked at Geno’s. Meanwhile, Je’Von Evans visited the Liberty Bell and Team Mean Girls hung out at the waterfront. Team Badass stared meanfully down the Rocky steps.

Hardcore Match w/Dawn Marie as Referee

Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice

Parker attacks Lola before the bell and goes out to get a chair. She comes in but Lola with the spinning backfist into the chair into Jaida’s face. They go to the outside and Lola goes for a table, but Jaida slams her across the back with the chair. She sets up a chair against the ropes and tries to throw Lola into it, but Lola reverses it and then knocks Jaida down.

Lola going for the table and Jaida with a chair across the back again before shoving the table back under the ring. She rolls Lola in, slides the chair in and grabs a couple more chairs to toss in. She sets a chair in the corner and goes for Lola, but a drop-toe hold puts her into the chair! She dodges a shot from Jaida and throws her into the chair in the corner.

Lola grabs Jaida and hits a suplex “onto” a chair, then another that was actually onto a second chair. Third suplex onto the chair and she goes for a fourth — DDT onto the chair! Cover gets two. They’re out of the ring now and hit each other with a clothesline as we go to break.

We’re back and the ring has been covered in weapons. Lola and Jaida both set up ladders in opposite corners — Lola’s vertical, Jaida’s horizontal — and Jaida lays in a fist to the back and a kneelift. Lola into the ropes for a spinebuster. Jaida pulls a mini-ladder into the ring and grabs Lola, setting her on the horizontal ladder before climbing the mini-ladder to deliver a Teardrop through the ladder! We have our first muting of the night. Cover from Jaida gets three.

Suplex countered by Lola, who locks in a sleeperhold1 with the bodyscissors in. Jaida manages to get outside, but Lola still has it locked in! Jaida to her feet and backs Lola into the steps to break the hold. She rolls Lola into the ring and charges for a hip attack to send Jaida out on the other side. Lola out and falls at the steps, Jaida charges but Lola moves! She rolls Jaida in for a two-plus count.

Trash can goes over Jaida’s head and Lola delivers several spin kicks! The can is gone, knee strike by Vice who grabs a kendo stick and tees off! Lola puts the can around a downed Jaida and delivers a hip smash, cover gets a nearfall.

Parker to the outside to escape and catch a breather, she goes under the ring and grabs a trash can to throw it into Lola! Jaida nails Lola with the kendo stick multiple times, it goes back in the ring. Jaida sets up a chair but Lola has a kendo stick and nails Jaida with it. She goes for a chair but Jaida hits her with a trash can lid and hits a sidewalk slam into a set-up steel chair. Jaida with the hip smash sending Lola into the ladder, cover gets two-plus.

Jaida picks Lola up but Lola slides out the back and locks in another sleeper. Jaida drops to the mat but grabs a brick! She smashes it over Lola’s face to break it! Jaida pins Lola but doesn’t get the three! Jaida off the ropes multiple times for a Drive By to get the pin.

Winner: Jaida Parker (14:47)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine hardcore match. They’re obviously not used to this environment and some things were telegraphed heavily, but it was fun.

* Ethan Page and Ridge Holland are outside and Ethan Page says they’re here to ruin the nostalgia. Ridge says Ethan wants to be NXT Champion but he needs to be. So they’re working together. And Ridge says this city saw Trick’s highlight, but he’s going to drag him down. Page promises no tables.

* Kelani is doing the full splits and RVD shows up to say he’s impressed. Kelani says tonight’s tag match is a big deal. RVD says if she wants to stand out, do so by beating Fallon. Kelani says if RVD was looking for Ava, it’s that way.

Then Wes Lee comes in and lays out RVD with a chair, saying he made the decision for Rob.

* The D’Angelo Family are walking outside when Shawn Spears and Books walk up. Nunzio walks up with Tony Mamaluke and says Tony didn’t call him back. Tony says he meant no disrespect and Nunzio says disrespect happened. Mamaluke says Ava got called and Rizzo battles Nikkita Lyons next week. Nunzio says he’s battling Tony for the NXT North American Title tonight.

Je’Von EVans vs. Wes Lee

Wes slaps at Evans to start, Evans dodges and comes off the ropes to smack him. They do some acrobatics to dodge and counter each other for a bit, Evans goes for the springboard cutter but Lee blocks it. Evans gets a roll-up for two and then a springboard rana and dropkick that sends Lee out of the ring.

Evans goes up and over but Lee dodges and slams Evans into the apron. He whips Evans into the ring but Evans slides out the other side so Lee with a 619 around the steel post. He flips the steps but Evans with a shot to Lee. Evans grabs Lee on the steps but gets shoved into the ringpost, Lee with a suplex attempt on the steps but Evans blocks it — Lee with a brainbuster onto the steps! And we’re on break.

We’re back with Lee and Evans on the ropes in the corner. Evans gets knocked down but leaps up and hits a SUPERRANA! Evans lays in the fist, Lee fires back and they’re officially clubbering! Lee off the ropes but Evans ducks and comes off the ropes to take Lee down. Off the ropes again, spinning enzuigiri! He covers for two-plus.

Evans pulls Lee toward the corner and climbs, leaping but Lee moves. Big kicks by Lee and an enzuigiri of his own, then a handspring leap — but Evans catches him. Back suplex but Lee lands on his feet, superkick and POISONRANA! Cardiac Kick and a pin — kickout at the last moment!

Lee out to the floor and goes under the ring for a chair. He brings it in and the ref grabs it. They fight over it — Evans rolls Lee up for two-plus. Immediate superkick by Lee! But Evans comes back with a cutter and a TOP ROPE Cutter! But Lee escapes to the outside before the pin can happen. Evans leaps for a dive — and Lee THROWS HIM ACROSS THE BOOTH! Lee rolls Evans in and grabs the chair —

RVD IS HERE! The Whole Fucking Show is at ringside and Lee swings — RVD moves! And Evans leaps onto Lee from the ring! Evans rolls Lee in — TOP ROPE CUTTER! And he’s going for it again — wait — FROG SPLASH! That does it!

Winner: Je’Von EVans (12:20)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: I mean, that was just great. These two guys busted their ass, the RVD appearance was fine and it was a huge win for Evans. No notes.

* Ava, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone are walking backstage. Eddy Thorpe needs to talk to Ava but she needs to get to the ring. He says that’s twice now and she says she’ll get to it, but not now.

* Ava is in the ring after the break for her announcement. She says it’s been an exciting night so far (“AVA!” chants!) and says it’s an honor for NXT to be held in such a historic arena, the brand is about passion and Philly fans are the most passionate in all of wrestling. Ava says NXT will be back on the road for Deadline on December 7th in Minneapolis (boo! from the fans) which will see the Iron Survivor Match return.

Stone says it’s not a good idea to lie to the people and New York fans are way more passionate than Philly fans. He says Boston fans are more hardcore than Philadelphia fans. Philly was the talk of the town in the ECW days but their time has passed.

The lights go out and when they came back — RHINO is here! GORE! GORE! GORE! Well that was fun.

* Team Badass are together and Giulia says they’re beating Team Mean Girl. Grace says it’s time to get Extreme and Vaquer talks in Spanish, which Kelani translates as saying it’s time to show Team Mean Girl they don’t run NXT. Zaria is surprised Kelani knows Spanish.

Lash and Jakara walk in and say they were making history at Crown Jewel. Jakara and Lash go face to face with Vaquer and Guilia, then walk off. Vaquer says “Let’s show them hell.” Giulia says “Yes.”

Ethan Page & Ridge Holland vs. Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams

Trick and Ridge start it off and circle before the lockup — and Ridge headbutts Bubba for a show of disrespect! Trick extends the hand — and Bubba takes the tag! Lockup and Ridge with the headlock, he’s shot into the ropes and runs Bubba over. Bodyslam by Ridge, Bubba ends up into the ropes and runs Ridge over. Trick tags in for a double axehandle off the top to the arm, chops to Ridge and he’s sent into the ropes. Ridge with a big kick to him and Page tags in, stomps Trick down and tags in Ridge.

My free went a bit weird but when it comes back Bubba delivers the jabs and elbow to Ridge! Bubba to all fours and Trick springboards off his back for a double clothesline, and we go to break.

We’re back as Ridge trips Bully while the ref was distracted by Page, and Ridge pulls Bubba into the ringpost. Page lays in the stomps and tags in Ridge, who lays in the forearms before dropping a knee to the head. Ridge with a wristlock and punches to the head — but Bubba is fighting back! Ridge sends Bubba into the hostile corner and Page tags in. He batters Bubba and comes off the ropes — Bubba with a spear! Ridge tags in — and so does Trick!

Trick lays waste to both heels with kicks and sends Ridge into the corner. Page charges but is sent to the floor — flapjack to Ridge! Book End by Trick, cover but Page breaks it up. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge but Bubba in to make the save. Page takes out Bubba but Trick with a big neckbreaker and he charges at Ridge — rollup for three!

Winner: Ridge Holland & Ethan Page (10:20)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good stuff here, a lot of nostalgia with Bubba, and solid action. Ridge vs. Trick is obviously the next feud, and…sure. But the match was good.

Page and RIdge attack Trick post-match. Bubba makes the save and Page is now in their alone, punches by both Ridge and Trick. Bodyslam, Trick up top — WHASSUP! Headbutt to the midsection. “TRICK! GET THE TABLES!” Trick goes for the tables but says there aren’t any — despite us having seen them with in the Jaida/Lola match.

D-VON IS HERE! D-VON DUDLEY COMES OUT WITH A TABLE! The table is set up — double chokeslam on Page into the table! D-Von has a pair of glasses for Trick and they all pose together.

* Ashante is looking at girls on his phone and Dion Lennox is watching. Karmen walks up and asks what happened two weeks ago? Ashante says “Oh so you are interested.” He says it was his girl, but — and Karmen says that he and his girl need to stay out of her business. Ashante says that this kind of energy isn’t what he’s here for. But happy birthday last week. Ashante leaves and Karmen is surprised Ashante knew that.

* Team Mean Girl talk about how they trust each other and are bonded by the same thing: keep the newbies out ans stay in control of this division. Roxy says the match is in the main event were it belongs, and the women who run the division will have their hands raised in the air.

NXT North American Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nunzio

Nunzio goes chest to chest with Tony but gets shoved back. Mamaluke distracts D’Angelo and Nunzio attacks him from behind — to no effect. Nunzio escapes to the outside, Tony follows and runs over but FBI members before manhandling Nunzio and rolling him into the ring.

Nunzio offers a handshake and goes for a cheap shot but Tony blocks it, hits a belly-to-belly and puts Nunzio on the ropes. Nunzio with a cheap shot and hits a dropkiuck off the bottom rope. Tony charges in but gets kicked in the gut, SICILIAN SLICE! Cover gets two.

Mamaluke signals to hand Ninzui the knucks, Luca gives Tony a crowbar. Nunzio ends up with the crowbar, he gives it to the ref but Tony picks up Nunzio and slams him down for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (2:19)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Nunzio. This was as short as it should have been.

Tony offers Nunzio the hand after, Nunzio accepts and they embrace. THE FAMILY IS UNITED!

* Spears and Jensen are watching from backstage and Spears says “Perfect.” He says he’s feeling Italian next week.

* We get a video from last week where King apologizes for not using Regal’s brass knucks and Regal says he’s proven he’s not his father’s son and is proud of him. King walks up and the NQCC walks up, and Dempsey says “Good try old man.” Regal asks Dempsey if he is is father’s son? Dempsey says time will tell. Regal says it’s not just Charlie’s group; it’s all of theirs. And Tavion and Myles should look at the tag titles. He walks off and Wren says “He’s so father-like.”

* Nikkita Lyons says she took Rizzo out because Oba needed a favor. She’s been the target of these attacks before but she’s flipping it and she’s taking her success when she wants. She says Rizzo is first but won’t be the last. She keeps hearing about the stacked women’s division, so

* Steve Turner carries Ava to the EMTs and Ava congratulates Fraxiom on their win last week. She’s meeting with the tag teams to address the division and will tell them about their opponents. Frazer is taking it as an off-week.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT NA Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

– Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

– Qualifying Matches For Iron Survivor Challenges Begin

* Francine is in attendance. Okay, she looks GOOD.